Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
CBS Sports
How to watch Connecticut vs. Iowa State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #20 Connecticut Huskies will take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. While not quite a landslide, the contest between UConn and the Alabama Crimson...
hartfordhawks.com
Men's Basketball Drops 78-50 Decision Against Delaware
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Junior Briggs McClain and sophomore Kurtis Henderson dropped a team-high 13 points as the Hartford men's basketball team fell 78-50 to Delaware Saturday. The Hawks dip to 3-5 on the season, while Delaware improves to 3-2 on the year. DELAWARE 78, HARTFORD 50. The two teams...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Fall Short in Nutmeg Classic Championship
Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team fell to Quinnipiac University by a score of 1-0 in the Nutmeg Classic Championship Saturday night. Period 1: Both teams carried out a strategic gameplan, but neither team could break through to get a score up in the first period. UConn and Quinnipiac (QU) would look to take advantage of the power plays but both teams were held scoreless. The Huskies had three power plays and QU had one. Additionally, both teams would create chances offensively as the Bobcats managed to strike seven shots on goal whereas the Huskies had five. However, the score would stay scoreless at the end of the first period.
NBC Connecticut
‘It's a Buzz': Connecticut Soccer Fans Rally Behind USMNT
Four years ago, the United States men’s national soccer team fans had little to root for in the World Cup, as the Americans were left out of the tournament. “This is the biggest game in the last 10 years,” said Steven Klopp of the American Outlaws Hartford fan club. “We’ve been waiting eight years for this moment.”
Former state senator Eric Coleman schedules ‘special announcement’
Former state senator Eric Coleman has scheduled an announcement about his upcoming plans in Hartford, per release. “After careful consideration of the challenges our community faces, and conferring with many friends and supporters, I have decided to make a special announcement about my commitment to the city of Hartford,” Coleman said in a statement. The […]
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
Winterfest opens at Bushnell Park in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford’s holiday tradition is back! Friday marked the start of Winterfest at Bushnell Park. This is the 12th year The iQuilt Partnership has hosted the event. It happens daily through January 8th. “One of those memorable days where you come out with your family and enjoy the winter festivities,” says Hartford […]
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
Glow Hartford is a Unique ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Indoor Festival Of Lights
We had a corner 3-story house growing up in Kansas and every season my dad would climb to the very top of the highest peak to put lights up. The entire house was outlined in twinkling white lights every single year. Lights are up and lighting up neighborhoods all over...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
Winterfest Brings Free Ice Skating to Bushnell Park for the Holidays
There is a lively holiday scene in Hartford’s Bushnell Park, as Winterfest kicked off at noon Friday. The 12th annual event brings free ice skating seven days a week, along with other activities. It runs through Jan. 8. Skaters were already out on the rink opening day, and there...
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
Journal Inquirer
Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company
GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
Eyewitness News
Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford
Jim Kline, along with his wife Karen, wanted to help out and raise money for the families of Lieutenant DeMonte, Sergeant Hamzy, and Officer Iurato. The companies promise 4 payments, interest free but Senator Richard Blumenthal is warning customers, it may be too good to be true this holiday season.
Pratt Streets opens Winter Village
HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
Hartford sees highest homicide rate in decades
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s homicide rate has reached its highest number in decades with the city seeing its 38th homicide of 2022 this week. Police believe the startling trend is caused in part by emotion. Hartford police said they are seeing arguments escalate quicker than ever and with people in close quarters, armed with […]
Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments
Hartford leads Connecticut in the post-pandemic push to convert old office buildings into new apartments, according to a study. The post Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Black Friday not as busy as years past at Westfield Trumbull mall
Black Friday used to be a day where people flocked to stores for early holiday shopping deals, but "not a creature was stirring" at some Black Friday sales in Connecticut.
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
