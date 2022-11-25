ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

Fox 19

Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
countynewsonline.org

Annie’s Project- Women’s Farm Risk Management Series

Annie’s Project is a program for women in agriculture, agribusiness, farming, or farm wives. In this series we will cover the five areas of risk management which are:. financial risk- basic financial documentation, interpreting financial statements, enterprise analysis, USDA programs, and record keeping systems. Human Resource Risk- communication and...
countynewsonline.org

Union City’s Community Christmas Parade

Union City had its annual Community Christmas Parade yesterday (11/25). Fire Trucks, police cruisers, emergency vehicles, trucks, cars, golf carts, and even a motorcycle, all of them nicely decorated – a great light show on the way through Union City to the Harter Park with a spectacular drive-thru light display.
UNION CITY, OH
peakofohio.com

Washington Township warns residents of holiday season scammers

The Washington Township Police Department would like to warn residents that during the holiday season scammers are hard at work. Recently, a case was handled by their agency that involved more than $20,000 in Bitcoin being scammed from a resident. Under no circumstance will a government agency call and threaten...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville City Schools: Career Technology Report Card Released

We have had a wonderful start to the school year at the Greenville Career Technology Center. Each program is working to ensure that each student has incredible opportunities to assist them with their future endeavors. I am excited for what this school year will bring. We are pleased to be...
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Medics called to accident in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond

There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Attaboy rocks out with positive message for Indian Lake pupils

Indian Lake Schools students were treated to special concerts and inspirational music this week just prior to their Thanksgiving break. The band Attaboy performed two separate concerts for Indian Lake High School students and later Indian Lake Middle School students in the high school auditorium Monday. With songs like “Fire,” “Never Going Back” and “Waking Up,” Attaboy had the students on their feet singing along and buying into their positive vibe.
LEWISTOWN, OH

