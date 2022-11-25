Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Fox 19
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
Inaugural ‘Dayton Soup Fest’ to host more than 10 vendors’ creative dishes; free entry for guests
DAYTON — The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting its first ever “Dayton Soup Fest” Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The event will feature dozens of local food trucks and restaurant vendors from 4 to 8 p.m. Each of the more than 10 vendors will serve...
countynewsonline.org
Annie’s Project- Women’s Farm Risk Management Series
Annie’s Project is a program for women in agriculture, agribusiness, farming, or farm wives. In this series we will cover the five areas of risk management which are:. financial risk- basic financial documentation, interpreting financial statements, enterprise analysis, USDA programs, and record keeping systems. Human Resource Risk- communication and...
countynewsonline.org
Union City’s Community Christmas Parade
Union City had its annual Community Christmas Parade yesterday (11/25). Fire Trucks, police cruisers, emergency vehicles, trucks, cars, golf carts, and even a motorcycle, all of them nicely decorated – a great light show on the way through Union City to the Harter Park with a spectacular drive-thru light display.
peakofohio.com
Washington Township warns residents of holiday season scammers
The Washington Township Police Department would like to warn residents that during the holiday season scammers are hard at work. Recently, a case was handled by their agency that involved more than $20,000 in Bitcoin being scammed from a resident. Under no circumstance will a government agency call and threaten...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville City Schools: Career Technology Report Card Released
We have had a wonderful start to the school year at the Greenville Career Technology Center. Each program is working to ensure that each student has incredible opportunities to assist them with their future endeavors. I am excited for what this school year will bring. We are pleased to be...
I-TEAM: Former Dollar General employee speaks out about price-swapping allegations
MIAMI VALLEY — A former Dollar General employee is speaking out about the company’s ongoing struggle to match prices on shelves with prices at the register. She said the blame shouldn’t be on workers or in-store management but high up the management train. “They put their employees...
I-TEAM: ‘There’s no real benefit;’ Carlisle woman wants out of questionable real estate deal
Just two days after News Center 7′s I-Team first reported on a real estate company that is tying up homeowners with 40-year listing agreements, another Miami Valley homeowner is speaking up and saying she’s locked into a questionable, decades-long real estate contract. Debbie Chasteen, of Carlisle, told the...
There’s actually no need to stand in line when traveling
There are ways to skip lines at hotels, rental car counters and the airport. Some cost money, others are free.
An Ohio man killed his neighbor just before the election. A 911 call blamed politics. Is that true?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Austin Combs was a regular customer at the Country Barrel restaurant in Okeana, Ohio, a small farming town 30 miles northwest of Cincinnati. The 26-year-old didn’t speak much, but when he did, the talk often turned to politics. “It was Jesus and God and the flag,”...
Crews work to rescue 2 in plane caught high in power lines
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — (AP) — A small plane carrying two people got stuck in live power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials worked to extricate the aircraft and its occupants. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that...
Family flees to U.S. after escaping human traffickers; Teen loses kidney, left paralyzed
A teenager left permanently disabled after surviving an attack by human traffickers now lives at the Montgomery County Stillwater Center in Dayton, according to the Public Information Officer (PIO) with Montgomery County Job Center. Surur Ali was only seven years old when his family was kidnapped attempting to flee northeast...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Gunshot during holiday festival prompts parade cancellation in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A gunshot during a holiday festival in Dayton sent people running for safety and prompted the cancellation of a parade minutes after it had started, authorities said. A police sergeant on duty saw juveniles fighting and heard the shot fired shortly after 8 p.m. Friday...
Medics called to accident in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond
There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
Several agencies called to fire in Auglaize County
PUSHETA TOWNSHIP — At least 10 agencies were called to respond to a fire in Auglaize County Saturday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the 9000 block of Schuman Road to reports of a heavy fire coming from a building. Dispatchers confirmed that at least 10 agencies...
1 shot, wounded in downtown Springfield, near Holiday in the City festivities
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATED @ 10:07 p.m. Police are investigating a shooting Friday night either during or just at the end of the first night of Springfield’s Holiday in the City festivities. >> Report of shot or shots fired ends Dayton Children’s Parade downtown. Springfield police Lt. Cassidy...
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Attaboy rocks out with positive message for Indian Lake pupils
Indian Lake Schools students were treated to special concerts and inspirational music this week just prior to their Thanksgiving break. The band Attaboy performed two separate concerts for Indian Lake High School students and later Indian Lake Middle School students in the high school auditorium Monday. With songs like “Fire,” “Never Going Back” and “Waking Up,” Attaboy had the students on their feet singing along and buying into their positive vibe.
Wayne County farmer's Facebook page hit by hackers who are posting racy photos
Small businesses in Central Indiana say they are locked out of their Facebook pages because of hackers.
