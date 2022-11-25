ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘White Noise’ Has the Most Joyous Dance Sequence of the Season

By Kyndall Cunningham
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFoBx_0jNBoZkB00
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Netflix

Noah Baumbach’s latest film, an adaption of Don DeLillo’s 1985 apocalyptic novel White Noise , has received mixed reactions from critics since its August premiere at Venice Film Festival. The black comedy, which debuts in select theaters today and on Netflix Dec. 30, is hardly the talky, mundane dramedy you’d expect from the 53-year-old auteur; instead, it’s more of a talky, satirical movie reminiscent of Steven Spielberg’s work. It's a great transitional film from the intense Marriage Story to next year’s live-action Barbie , which Baumbach co-wrote with his partner Greta Gerwig.

Whatever White Noise ’s prospects are this awards season, it seems like audiences who’ve screened the movie can agree on one element being particularly great: an end-credits dance number set inside a supermarket.

Those familiar with DeLillo’s novel know that the story ends with an attempted murder. Protagonist Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) discovers his wife Babette (Gerwig) has been sleeping with a man called Mr. Gray (Lars Eidinger) in exchange for the mysterious drug Dylar, which is used to treat her extreme fear of death. Everyone involved in the love triangle ends up getting shot.

After the couple is treated at a hospital (and magically manages to escape the law), Jack, Babette, and their four children head to the now-defunct grocery chain A&P, which they visit in the first act of the film. We hear LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy’s distorted voice as “ New Body Rhumba ,” the catchy, electronic dance song he wrote for the film, begins to play. All at once, the customers begin to pass cereal boxes, produce, and other food items to each other in slow, balletic motions, like euphoric zombies.

Over the course of the seven-minute track, patrons glide through the aisles on shopping carts, toss plastic bags in the air like confetti, and do a line dance. Jack’s fellow academics from the college he teaches at, played by Don Cheadle, André Benjamin (a.k.a. André 3000), and Jodie Turner-Smith, join in on the fun, getting their own brief dance solos. The scene ends with an aerial shot of customers bopping around, as if they’re each listening to the song on AirPods. This final image is instantly reminiscent of the famous scene in A Charlie Brown Christmas , where the characters are each doing their own little jig to “Linus and Lucy.”

In a New York Times interview , Baumbach described the sequence, which was shot over two days at an Ohio supermarket, as “a visual, visceral, physical representation of what I felt like the whole movie was about.” It’s fortunate, then, that the final moment of this otherwise polarizing movie is a marriage of its best components: Murphy’s electric composition, Jess Gonchor’s vibrant production design, and David Neumann’s wonderful choreography.

The Daily Beast spoke to Gonchor and Neumann, who also choreographed scenes in Marriage Story , over Zoom to discuss collaborating with Baumbach, how their contributions impacted one another, and the beauty of Wegmans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIuwC_0jNBoZkB00

Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle in White Noise .

Wilson Webb/Netflix

I’ll start with you, David. What was your impression of “New Body Rhumba?” I think it’s such a perfect dance song.

David Neumann: Well, I actually heard it for the first time at the New York Film Festival.

Oh, really?

Neumann: Yeah, we were using other music at the time because the song hadn’t been written. So I went back into LCD’s hit list and found some songs to work with there that would be in the same vibe and have the right sort of tempo or the celebratory feel. “ Daft Punk Is Playing At My House ” was the one we were using for rehearsals and to shoot it. And it’s kind of a similar tempo.

But “New Body Rhumba” is awesome. The lyrics are amazing. It actually reminds me of Talking Heads.

Speaking of Talking Heads, the choreography calls to mind David Byrne’s American Utopia . Did Noah send you any references or videos?

Neumman: Yeah. I think the main one we looked at at first was from Tout Va Bien , the [Jean-Luc] Godard film. He’s got a scene in a supermarket, which is pretty great. It’s like a dolly shot of these people protesting and going one direction and then the other direction. The cops are beating them up and chasing them out of the supermarket. And we’re just looking at ways in which the supermarket’s represented in film and, in some ways, that time period. But that was about it.

It was mostly going to be a process of discovery, I think. So I did a lot of rehearsing and workshops where I developed some movement. And then I would show [Baumbach] on my iPhone, and he’d go, “Oh, that’s cool.” That’s how we sort of found our way.

I read that you also choreographed the dining room scenes and the big crowd scenes as well. Did you find those to be more or less of a challenge than the dance number?

Neumann: They’re challenging in different ways. I think part of the trick of choreography is, when you’re dealing with some specific kind of vocabulary, you might be working with people with varying degrees of ability to retain the material … so you have to sort of adapt and adjust at all times. It happens in different ways for different kinds of questions and demands in that arena.

But [for] the dance, we had a few groups. We had a core group, a smaller group of six, seven dancers that were from New York, that we developed a lot of the material with. And then we had dancers from Cleveland—movers and dancers, up to about 30 of them. And then there’s a whole bunch of extras who came in the background, people who learned a very simple thing. They didn’t quite learn the full sequence. You can sort of see as the camera pans back to reveal the full supermarket, that there's different kinds of dancing happening.

Going back to the supermarket sequence, were you guys in an abandoned store, or were you able to rent out a Walmart?

Jess Gonchor: We looked around for [existing stores], but nobody would shut down. I think we worked on it for about at least five months and then a month of going in and out filming, so there wasn’t any store that was going to shut down for that long. Wee ended up going into a Target-type of store but not a Target, and we emptied it out completely… We brought in the shelving and created the checkout. It was empty, and we were lucky enough to be able to tailor-fit it for the script.

I think of grocery stores as having this serene, almost heavenly feel, especially with the bright lighting. And in White Noise , it feels like the characters are entering this otherworldly dimension when they visit A&P.

Gonchor: That’s how I felt about it. I wanted it to feel like when my parents dropped me off in upstate New York to a supermarket. There was a supermarket there called Wegmans, and I had never seen one before. Now they’re everywhere, but it was like, wow. It had everything in there. I was used to these little stores, growing up in Brooklyn [and] in Westchester County. And I felt like I wanted the characters and everybody to feel like that… We weren’t leading them down a path or down a hallway with a set. It was just sort of open, and they could discover it for themselves.

With the dance number, it’s like trying to give these guys an environment where they can discover things organically, like they’re really shopping at a store, instead of us saying, “Oh, you need to go over here, pick this up and spin around.” It was this playing ground, and it worked for the movie.

What was the process of obtaining all the food products with the ’80s packaging on them?

Gonchor: You have to remake them. Some things haven’t changed that much, and you can get away with it. I think [the supermarket] was one of the last things we filmed, because it took so long to create. Everybody got to make most of the movie and bring a little bit of that experience to the supermarket, and I think that really helped out with [the dance scene]. But yeah, you have to create or recreate all the labels and get current-period boxes of cereal, and then wrap them with the period packaging and organize them, and maybe fill out the back or some stuff that's not accurate.

I remember going in there before the supermarket had been stocked yet with the ’80s products, and then seeing it on the day it was done. I had that feeling like, “Holy shit!” It was absolutely amazing, the way that the color completely changed the whole space.

How often did each of your work on this film interfere with the other’s?

Neumann: I guess it was all about time. We both needed time in the supermarket, so we tried to figure out how to schedule that, so that Jess could actually stock it. It was a huge, huge job.

Gonchor: I just feel like it’s working together and communicating. There were a number of sets. A lot of this had crossed over into some choreography and art direction, so we both were respectful. We were allowing each other the time that we both needed to make it into something special.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie "Fame" and then belted out the era-defining hit "Flashdance ... What a Feeling" from 1983's "Flashdance," has died. She was 63.Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death was "currently unknown." Moose also confirmed the death to an Associated Press reporter on Saturday. Cara died at her home in Florida. The exact day of her death was not disclosed."Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief," Moose...
FLORIDA STATE
A.V. Club

R.I.P. Irene Cara, the musical voice of Fame and Flashdance

Irene Cara has died. A Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Cara achieved international acclaim as one of the stars, and chief musical voices, of the 1980 film Fame. Cara’s career blossomed in the 1980s, reaching a peak in 1983, when she wrote and recorded “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” the theme song to the Jennifer Beals hit Flashdance. Although her career slowed down in subsequent years, Cara continued to perform throughout the rest of her life. She died this week, with no cause of death disclosed. Cara was 63.
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
EW.com

Roberta Flack announces she has ALS, which has 'made it impossible to sing'

Grammy-winning artist Roberta Flack has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive illness commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and is unable to sing. Flack's manger Suzanne Koga announced the news Monday, saying in a statement that the neurodegenerative disorder "has made it impossible to sing and not easy...
TheDailyBeast

The 100-Year Mystery of Missing Perfume Heiress Dorothy Arnold

On Dec. 12, 1910, 25-year-old Dorothy Arnold left the Upper East Side home she shared with her parents to enjoy what everyone around her thought would be just another ordinary day of a young heiress about town. Naturally, she was dressed to the nines.Dorothy wore a navy blue serge suit with a high neck white lace jabot (a Victorian-style ruffled piece). Her hands were clad in tan gloves and she carried a large black fox fur muff for extra warmth. It doubled as a safe place to stash the $25 she had of her monthly allowance, as well as whatever...
MANHATTAN, NY
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Results: Team Blake Unscathed as Three Artists Go Home

The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for the first live results show of the season, as three artists were eliminated following Monday’s Top 16 performances in the Live Playoffs. At the end of the night, Bryce Leatherwood won the Instant Save, meaning Team Blake kept all four artists in the competition.
TheDailyBeast

Can Indie Musicians Afford to Keep Their Shows on the Road?

The COVID-19 pandemic was so bad for RN Entertainment, a company that rents RVs to touring musicians, that its owner broke his office lease and moved his entire fleet to his house.“My wife was going crazy,” says Steve Yarborough, who lives on a 20-acre property in Lebanon, Tennessee. “Our beautiful manicured lawn turned into a bus field. I remodeled my chicken coop into an office and just ran everything out of my backyard.”But that was then. By the end of 2021, the vaccines were appearing to work and COVID fatigue set in hard. And musicians got antsy. At a time...
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Oldest Contestant on ‘The Amazing Race’ Donald Anthony St. Claire Dead at 87

Donald Anthony St. Claire, one of the oldest contestants to appear on The Amazing Race, has died at 87. St. Claire, then 69, appeared on the sixth season of the CBS competition series in 2004, alongside his wife Mary Jean as the “Grandparents” team—tied for the oldest team to compete on the show. St. Claire’s son told TMZ he collapsed and died at his California home on Aug. 31 of what they believe was a heart issue, although the official cause of death hasn’t been released. Outside of his television stint, St. Claire was a doctor and award-winning winemaker. He’s survived by his wife and former co-star, Mary Jean, along with his children Valeri Andres, Donald St. Claire, Jr., Gregory St. Claire and Jeffrey St. Claire, stepchildren Michael Henningsen and Christa Flores, 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

I Got (Very) High Off Kris Jenner’s Favorite Weed Edibles

The holidays are a time for reflection, which means one thing I must admit about myself that I’m not very proud of is that, when it comes to products that celebrities make, endorse, or even just try, I have no scruples. I once trudged through Brooklyn the morning after a flash flood to get my hands on Bella Hadid’s brain power beverage. I’ve purchased Mary J. Blige’s Pinot Grigio simply because it was on display at a nearby wine shop. When they let me loose at BravoCon last month, the only thing that stopped me from clearing out all of...
MAINE STATE
Q 105.7

W.A.S.P.’s Blackie Lawless Admits to Using Backing Tracks Live

W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless admitted to using backing tracks during the band's live performances, but he insisted they're purely a supplemental tool to give fans the best experience possible. The "I Wanna Be Somebody" rockers are currently touring the United States in celebration of their 40th anniversary. During a "VIP...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC News

'The Voice' coach Camila Cabello on why new artists must 'stay true to themselves'

For Latin Grammy-winning singer Camila Cabello, tapping into "the most authentic version of yourself" is crucial for breaking into the music scene as a new artist. That's part of the insight the first-time coach and judge on the 22nd season of NBC's “The Voice” has shared with aspiring artists participating in the singing competition, particularly to those on Team Camila. (NBC and NBC News share a parent company, NBCUniversal.)
TheDailyBeast

‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Is Lars von Trier’s Trippy, Bizarro Masterpiece

Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom—whose first two seasons aired in 1994 and 1997—was an absolutely bonkers Danish blend of hospital drama and otherworldly thriller that gave David Lynch’s Twin Peaks a run for its money in auteur eccentricity. It also had a delightfully demented sense of humor. That—along with its mind-boggling madness—remains firmly intact in the series’ long-awaited and grand return, The Kingdom Exodus, a five-part follow-up helmed by von Trier and Morten Arnfred that (along with its prior two runs) premieres on Nov. 27 on Mubi. Fans of deranged delirium won’t want to miss it.As befitting a work by...
The Guardian

‘I wrote 350 songs, and I couldn’t sing you one of them’: disco maestro Daniel Vangarde breaks his silence

Almost the first thing Daniel Vangarde says when he walks into the Paris office of his record label is that he’s never done an interview in English before. Then again, he adds, he had never done an interview in his native French either until this morning. He never bothered talking to journalists at the height of his career, when he was a key figure in French pop: an artist, writer and producer behind an array of releases that range from the wildly obscure to the instantly familiar. And he certainly wasn’t expecting to start meeting the press aged 75: Vangarde had retired years ago, relocating to a remote fishing village in northern Brazil.
Stereogum

Kele – “Vandal”

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has announced his sixth solo album, The Flames Pt. 2, due out March 24. Along with the news is a lead single, “Vandal,” the art for which features Kele burning a copy of the Smiths’ The Queen Is Dead. “As a British...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
35K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy