ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This Russian Gay Couple Hopes Their Wedding Will Help Change Minds

By Anna Nemtsova
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOo6K_0jNBoW6000
Xenia Baranova/Courtesy Mikhail Zygar and Jean-Michel Shcherbak

Tall and handsome, they walked hand in hand across Madison Square Park to look at the Flatiron Building. They were both smiling. They had many reasons to feel happy in New York City.

Mikhail Zygar, a celebrated Russian author (whose books focus on Putin’s elite and his use of propaganda), and his partner, Russian actor and model Jean-Michel Shcherbak, recently showed their home country an example of coming out with courage and honesty. They celebrated a big and fun wedding—their own—in Lisbon, Portugal. Russia has not seen a happy same-sex wedding before. Mikhail, former editor-in-chief of the Russian TV channel Rain, and Jean-Michel were the first to make that jump for each other.

Dozens of friends, mostly exiled Russian journalists, came from all over the world to celebrate the couple in a picturesque square in the Portuguese capital. For three years they had to hide their love in Russia, where the law allows the removal of children from gay parents. And now Zygar’s 12-year-old daughter was with them at their happy party of friends and family.

Not all of their family members were present: Zygar’s father wrote to him in the first days of the war against Ukraine , that both he and his circle disrespected Zygar’s anti-war position—the two do not talk. And Shcherbak’s mother agrees with the Kremlin’s ideology. In the first days of the war she told him, “You are no longer my son,” for his anti-war position .

After their official ceremony on Oct. 25, Zygar took a deep breath and wrote on social media: “We got married. Love, freedom, truth and happiness. Start liberalization from yourself.”

Expecting a shaming storm in comments, he posted and turned his cellphone off. “I would compare it to a jump with a parachute,” he told The Daily Beast. “The lightness of being, the happiness, the relief I experienced was overwhelming,” Shcherbak added, with a big, happy smile on his face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lI5Sg_0jNBoW6000

Mikhail Zygar, left, and husband Jean-Michel Shcherbak.

Xenia Baranova/Courtesy Mikhail Zygar and Jean-Michel Shcherbak

It was his first visit to New York, and their honeymoon was full of new impressions and parties. Shcherbak and Zygar left Russia in early days of the war, moved to Berlin feeling “as if everything behind has been burnt,” Zygar said. “Here in New York on this trip I finally stopped missing the past,” Shcherbak added.

The public reaction to their wedding surprised the couple. They received thousands of supportive comments and warm personal messages from Russians, who were sincerely happy for them. “Our wedding turned out to be a unique discovery for many people. Each one of them has a chance to be free, in spite of stereotyped thinking,” Shcherbak said.

But neither his mother, nor Zygar’s father, a retired GRU officer, congratulated them. “My mother hates gay men, she let me understand it clearly, when I was 15 years old,” Shcherbak said. “The biggest surprise we had was the overwhelming supportive reaction from thousands of Russians, which basically shows that people in Russia are not homophobic, just brainwashed,” Zygar added.

The Russian economy may be shrinking, the Russian military has failed in all the Kremlin’s deadlines for winning the war in Ukraine, but the Russian authorities still find time to persecute Russia’s LGBTQ community. Lawmakers are discussing what else can be banned under the definition of so-called “LGBT propaganda”—now there is an idea to ban any promotion of homosexuality on the internet and in culture.

“The Kremlin is busy destroying the image of the enemy, since Putin’s war is the war against what the authorities constantly characterize as the decaying West—and they make their point by drafting LGBTQ and HIV-positive people into their argument,” out Russian journalist and personality Karèn Shainyan told The Daily Beast. “The guys’ wedding and public reaction to it demonstrated the gap between the state propaganda and public views. Something is changing in Russia for sure. In spite of the pressure, LGBTQ literature is growing very popular, and sells really well.”

The wedding was also a step toward the “creation of a new free and honest Russia,” Zygar hopes. Just a few days before their wedding, Russia designated Zygar, as a “foreign agent.” The writer learned from his Russian publisher that the authorities had created a list of “banned authors”—writers with an anti-war position—and distributed it around Moscow’s book stores. The blacklist included Dmitry Bykov, Boris Akunin, Lyudmila Ulitskaya, and Zygar himself. Stores were banned from putting Zygar’s work on the shelves alongside bestselling books; the books were still on sale but with a note inside that said: “Foreign agent.”

“By law every ‘foreign agent’ has to post the official label required by the authorities next to every post on social media, so we had previously discussed what kind of fun labels Misha should publish if he gets designated,” Shcherbak told The Daily Beast. “We agreed he would not stick to the required one.”

One of the supportive messages the couple received after their wedding was especially memorable. It came from Ukraine, and said: “We fight for your values too.” The turmoil of the last few months was overwhelming for both the grooms but the awareness of the steps they took was sharper than ever. “We knew that there was a lack of freedom in Russia, and now we realize we can fight for it with every step we make in our personal lives,” Zygar told The Daily Beast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
TheDailyBeast

This Is How the U.S. Totally Misjudged the War in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine isn’t going the way Russian President Vladimir Putin expected. And he’s certainly not the only one who was caught by surprise—the U.S. expected a rapid Russian success, with the Kremlin’s tanks inside Kyiv within days.Many U.S. officials from the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House believed Russia would quickly conquer Ukraine when it invaded last February. But Ukraine mounted an effective defense, and the Russian forces have retreated in some areas after ferocious counter-attacks. The outcome of the war hangs by a thread, and the U.S. was simply not expecting to find itself involved in...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Russia Is Using Rape as a Weapon in Ukraine. The West Must Hold Putin Accountable.

Note: This article contains extremely graphic description of specific sexual assaults and torture; some readers may find this very disturbing or upsetting.As the war in Ukraine enters its 10th month, and as the Ukrainian military has begun to recover ground previously occupied by the Russians, new evidence of systematic campaigns of rape and torture has come to light. There had previously been troubling reports of widespread use of sexual violence against civilians, along with other clear violations of international laws that compel combatants to protect civilians.This situation appears to be worsening as Ukraine builds momentum in reclaiming its territory from...
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Schmooze With Qatari Royalty at World Cup

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent Thursday with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in a private box at the World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia in Qatar. Along with their three children, the couple were spied spending time with various politicians and Middle Eastern businessmen during the course of the contest, including Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a Qatari billionaire businessman and president of France’s soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain. The duo’s latest dalliance with the region’s wealthy and powerful comes on the heels of Senate finance committee chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) raising questions about whether Qatar was secretly involved in a $1.2bn (£1bn) bailout—while Kushner served in Donald Trump’s White House—of a Fifth Avenue property owned by the Kushner family. Despite these geopolitically charged interactions, Ivanka says she won’t be a part of her father’s upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.
TheDailyBeast

White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Dines With Kanye and Trump at Mar-a-Lago Club

This article was updated at 1:40 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022, to reflect that since The Daily Beast's initial report, Trump has confirmed he did have dinner with Fuentes. White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes was spotted at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday evening along with Kanye West, The Daily Beast has learned. The appearance at Trump’s resort follows West—now known as Ye—enlisting the help of far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos to serve as an adviser to his 2024 presidential campaign. While a source allegedly familiar with the matter initially told The Daily Beast that Fuentes did not have dinner with West and Trump, the former president issued a statement Friday confirming an Axios and a Politico report that Trump did, in fact, dine with Ye and Fuentes. "Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago," Trump said. "Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about." Fuentes is an infamous holocaust-denier, a cheerleader for Vladimir Putin, and a rally-goer for white supremacy.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. and Russia Discussing Release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan

American and Russian authorities are discussing the release of basketball player Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan through special channels, according to a report Monday. In an interview with the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Elizabeth Rood, chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, said the U.S. had submitted a serious proposal for the pair of Americans to be liberated but that the Kremlin has yet to reply with a “serious response.” WNBA star Griner is facing nine years’ imprisonment in Russia after being detained on drug charges in February. Whelan was arrested in 2018 after being accused of spying and sentenced in 2020 to 16 years. The Biden administration has already offered imprisoned Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout to the Kremlin in a potential prisoner swap deal.Read it at Reuters
TheDailyBeast

Former U.S. Marine General Working for Putin’s Private Army, Founder Claims

The founder of the notorious Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries on Friday claimed a former U.S. Marine Corps general is in its ranks commanding a “British battalion.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the bold assertion in response to questions from the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat about Finnish fighters working for Wagner. According to the press service for Prigozhin’s Concord company, he said there were around 20 Finns in the group. “As a rule, these are highly qualified specialists, very ideological and motivated,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. “I have a very good opinion about the Finns on the battlefield. They are fighting in a British battalion (as part of Wagner PMC), whose commander is a US citizen, a former general of the Marine Corps.”
TheDailyBeast

China Stands by Strict ‘Zero-COVID’ Plan After Crowds Demand Xi’s Resignation

Chinese authorities reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its strict “zero-COVID” policy on Monday despite easing some measures in the wake of widespread protests calling for President Xi Jinping to be removed from power. Protests have erupted across China as millions of people continue to face stringent lockdowns that have led to food shortages in some areas. Resistance to the draconian pandemic controls hit a new high after a fire in an apartment block in the western city of Urumqi left 10 people dead last week—residents in the building said they were only allowed out of their homes for brief periods due to COVID restrictions. The government did not acknowledge the protests or criticism of Xi on Monday but called for the zero-COVID policy to be implemented effectively. “Facts have fully proved that each version of the prevention and control plan has withstood the test of practice,” a commentator in the ruling party’s People’s Daily wrote.Read it at Associated Press
TheDailyBeast

Tourism Gone Wild Blamed For Deadly Landslide

ROME—The lifeless mud-covered body of a 21-day-old infant has become the latest symbol of yet another preventable tragedy blamed on corruption and illegality in Italy. Eight people died, and a further five are still missing, after torrential rains sent houses, cars and buses tumbling down a mountain. Among the bodies recovered was a 5-year-old girl in pink pajamas and her 11-year-old brother. Hopes of finding anyone alive have been dampened by continuing bad weather.Authorities on Monday blamed abusive construction of tourist homes and even hotels around the hamlet of Casamicciola Terme, where the worst landslide occurred early Saturday morning. “The...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Ignored Pleas to Condemn White Supremacist Fuentes, Insiders Say

Donald Trump repeatedly refused to listen to advisers encouraging him to condemn white supremacist Nick Fuentes after the former president hosted the antisemite at Mar-a-Lago, according to a report. Insiders told the Guardian that Trump rebuffed the advice because he was worried about alienating part of his base. Instead, Trump made three statements on Friday about the dinner—also attended by Kanye West—and took to his Truth Social platform to say that he “didn’t know Nick Fuentes” and claim that West “expressed no antisemitism.” Fuentes has previously made comments denying the Holocaust and attended the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017. He praised Trump’s comments in the wake of the demonstration, where counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed by a white supremacist.Read it at The Guardian
Variety

BBC Journalist Beaten, Arrested by Police During China Protest

A BBC journalist was reportedly beaten, kicked and arrested by police in China while covering anti-lockdown protests currently sweeping the country. Edward Lawrence, a senior journalist and camera operator in the BBC’s China bureau, was arrested in Shanghai on Sunday evening while covering an anti-‘COVID Zero’ protest. Citizens of some of China’s biggest cities, including Shanghai and Beijing (pictured above), are protesting the authoritarian government’s draconian COVID Zero measures, which include frequent and severe lockdowns. Protestors, some carrying flowers and slogans, have also expressed displeasure with Chinese President Xi Jinping himself. In a series of tweets before his arrest, Lawrence wrote that...
TheDailyBeast

BBC Says Cops Assaulted Reporter During Anti-Lockdown Protests in Shanghai

The BBC said on Sunday that Chinese law enforcement had “beaten and kicked” one of its journalists after detaining him at a protest. “The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai,” the broadcaster said in a statement. “He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist.” The BBC said that it had been given no explanation or apology for Lawrence’s treatment, only an excuse by the arresting officers that they’d pulled him away from the crowd in case he caught COVID-19. Tensions flared in Shanghai on Sunday night as hundreds of anti-COVID lockdown demonstrators clashed with police, challenging Chinese President Xi Jingping’s iron grip on the country just weeks after he was appointed to another five-year term in office. The protests came after an apartment fire killed at least 10 people in China’s northwest Xinjiang region last week, with critics claiming that victims were prevented from escaping by the country’s strict lockdown measures.Read it at Reuters
TheDailyBeast

Report: Shakira Claps Back At Spanish Tax Agency Over Fraud Charges

Shakira ripped into the Spanish Tax Agency and its charges that she dodged 14.5 million euros in levies last decade. The news agency EFE reported her attorneys filed legal brief Friday that accused authorities of violating her privacy and "using her" as an example. The Colombia-born 'Hips Don't Lie' singer claimed that residency documents showing she lived in the Bahamas between 2012 and 2014 are also honest. Her lawyers say Madrid sought access to personal medical records and launched a media campaign to make an example out of her. The brief asserts that Shakira has only lived in Spain with her partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, for eight years and has dutifully paid her part to the country.
TheDailyBeast

Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Makes Second Appearance at Ballistic Missile Test

The daughter of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Ju Ae, made her second public appearance on Sunday, holding titles as Kim’s “most beloved” and “precious” child. The 10-year-old attended the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwasong-17, on Sunday, furthering debate that the child is being lined up to succeed the nuclear-obsessed and strictly patriarchal Korean dictatorship. “Kim may be signaling to other North Korean elites that he is mentoring his daughter for a role in the leadership,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told the AP. “Giving her such an early and public start is unusual but reflects the historical and political significance Kim attaches to a nuclear missile that can reach the United States.” Ju Ae is speculated to be the second of Kim’s three children, drawing pushback from strategists and analysts who say it’s too soon to speculate on Kim’s succession before his first born, a son, is publicly revealed. Read it at Associated Press
TheDailyBeast

Riots Sweep Belgium and Holland After Shock World Cup Loss to Morocco

Belgian authorities were left sweeping up the wreckage of torched cars and smashed scooters after Belgium lost 2-0 to Morocco in a Sunday World Cup matchup. The surprise upset led to a sprawling riot in several Belgian and Dutch cities, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage from Antwerp to Rotterdam, where two police officers sustained injuries, according to the Associated Press. The Mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, condemned the post-match violence, urging residents to stay away from the city center—where one person reportedly suffered a facial injury as a result of the chaos, and roughly a dozen were...
TheDailyBeast

Jordan Peterson’s Politics Make Life Harder for Young Men

Jordan Peterson is back on Twitter.Although the Canadian psychologist, self-help author, and political commentator has only resumed posting for a few days, he’s tweeted as much as many people do in a month. And a quick glance through his timeline makes it abundantly clear that he’s completed his transformation into an unabashed foot-soldier of the partisan Right.He lavishes praise on right-wing billionaire Elon Musk—and not just because the new Twitter boss restored Peterson himself to the platform. He regularly bashes both the democratic socialist NDP (New Democratic Party) in Canada and their approximate equivalents in the American “Squad” of congressional...
TheDailyBeast

Belarusian Foreign Minister Found Dead in ‘Sudden’ Passing

Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei was found dead on Saturday in what the ministry described as a “sudden” passing with few other details. “A bright, large-scale personality who has become a significant part of not only Belarusian, but also global diplomatic history,” the ministry wrote in a follow-up tweet. “This loss is irreparable. Minister Makei will forever remain in our hearts.” It was unclear how or where Makei, 64, died. He became foreign minister in 2012 after years of serving in various advisory roles to President Alexander Lukashenko, including as his chief of staff. Makei was set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later this week in Minsk, Belarus’ capital, according to The Washington Post.Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
35K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy