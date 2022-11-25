ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Two Dead After Man Walks in on Thanksgiving Dinner, Starts Shooting

By Matt Young
 3 days ago
Houston Police Department

A woman and man are among the dead while another two—including a 15-year-old male—were in hospital after a shooting Thursday night in the Spring Branch area of Houston, police said. Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu fronted a press conference early Friday morning, confirming officers received a call at 9:18 PM regarding a shooting in process. When cops arrived, two were found dead while the 15-year-old, and another male, were found alive. The teenager is stable while the other male is critical. The families involved had just finished eating dinner on Thanksgiving night when the suspect, known to be the ex-husband of the deceased female, came in through the back door “and just started firing at the people inside the house.” The former couple have a child together, police said. It is unclear how many people were in the home at the time but it is clear that friends were also at the premise at the time of the shooting and it wasn t strictly family. The suspect discharged multiple rounds and even reloaded his weapon at the scene. The whereabouts or identity of the shooter is unknown, police said. “This is a very sad situation, it s Thanksgiving, people are supposed to celebrate with their families and we do know that this was a domestic-related incident,” Cantu said, saying the incident “traumatized” those who survived. The identities of the victims have not been released and it is unclear whose home was targeted. Police said they would be asking the public for help to locate the shooter.

Vanessa Cummings
2d ago

🤔😒😟🇺🇸 what happened here ???? Everyone in Americans gone crazy !!!! For what ???? Devil 👹 here for real 😳!!!! Here kill and destroy revelation !!!! Staring read ing our Bible book 📕 the truth Americans peoples who go church ⛪️ form the south Mississippi Tennessee up north !!!! Get Close to God !!!! This is Siri !!!!’

Jen Jen Torrez
2d ago

I pray that the surviving victims have a full and safe recovery. My condolences to the families of the deceased male and female. It's so sad that this happened especially on Thanksgiving. No one knows what really happened to drive the x into shooting people and there will only be one side of the store now that the female has been killed. Things in life play out not in favor of a man or a women when the relationship is over. There's times that there's resentment for what one has done and/or is doing and possible the x may be angry. But nothing justifies taking a life. We all know very well the system is broken and many times the courts don't help. But again taking matters onto your own hands is not the answer and taking a human life is not the answer no matter how mad you can be. People need to do better

FANATIC STYLE
2d ago

Everybody says the same thing why would so one would want to do a such thing, you must remember lucifer was hurled to the earth it’s always been Spiritual warfare before it’s in the physical, we can’t never get too comfortable especially when you know what’s truly going on with yourself we living in untrusting times and at any given time the devil can stir up chaos

