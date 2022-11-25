Two Dead After Man Walks in on Thanksgiving Dinner, Starts Shooting

Houston Police Department

A woman and man are among the dead while another two—including a 15-year-old male—were in hospital after a shooting Thursday night in the Spring Branch area of Houston, police said. Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu fronted a press conference early Friday morning, confirming officers received a call at 9:18 PM regarding a shooting in process. When cops arrived, two were found dead while the 15-year-old, and another male, were found alive. The teenager is stable while the other male is critical. The families involved had just finished eating dinner on Thanksgiving night when the suspect, known to be the ex-husband of the deceased female, came in through the back door “and just started firing at the people inside the house.” The former couple have a child together, police said. It is unclear how many people were in the home at the time but it is clear that friends were also at the premise at the time of the shooting and it wasn ’ t strictly family. The suspect discharged multiple rounds and even reloaded his weapon at the scene. The whereabouts or identity of the shooter is unknown, police said. “This is a very sad situation, it ’ s Thanksgiving, people are supposed to celebrate with their families and we do know that this was a domestic-related incident,” Cantu said, saying the incident “traumatized” those who survived. The identities of the victims have not been released and it is unclear whose home was targeted. Police said they would be asking the public for help to locate the shooter.

