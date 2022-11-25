I’m jittery. It’s always a bit nerve-racking going to see a new therapist; in this case, especially so. I hope he doesn’t bite. I drive down a bumpy country lane and past a barn to park next to a large white van. “Animal assisted therapy with birds of prey” is written on the side. Karen Stead-Dexter is standing with the back doors open. Inside the van are several large black boxes. Some of them screech. We talk a little about which bird will be leading the session today and put on our leather gloves.

40 MINUTES AGO