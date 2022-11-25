ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wdfxfox34.com

The Ultimate Guide to Chiropractor Web Design

Originally Posted On: https://www.edreamz.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-chiropractor-web-design. At least half of consumers believe that a business’s website design is critical to the overall success of the brand. Simply put, almost every business, large or small, needs a website. Your chiropractic clinic is no exception. But what if your website could be better?...
The Guardian

Country diary: Barn owls make the best listeners

I’m jittery. It’s always a bit nerve-racking going to see a new therapist; in this case, especially so. I hope he doesn’t bite. I drive down a bumpy country lane and past a barn to park next to a large white van. “Animal assisted therapy with birds of prey” is written on the side. Karen Stead-Dexter is standing with the back doors open. Inside the van are several large black boxes. Some of them screech. We talk a little about which bird will be leading the session today and put on our leather gloves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy