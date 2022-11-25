Read full article on original website
KSLA
Severe storms possible Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a beautiful day in the ArkLaTex with highs reaching the low-70s in some places. This day has gone exactly to plan. Clear skies tonight and lows will drop to the low-40s overnight. Tomorrow will be another sunny day with highs in...
KSLA
Sunny start to the week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Sunny skies and not much else to say about the day. Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s. It will be a very nice day to get out and enjoy before getting back to the swing of things this coming work week. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s again thanks to clear skies.
KSLA
More rain on the way for the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another swath of rain is expected as we start off the weekend as an upper level storm system swings through the area. We will get back to dry weather on Sunday. The break in the rain will be brief with another weather maker expected on Tuesday that could also bring a risk of a few strong to severe thunderstorms.
macaronikid.com
MacKID Shreveport Bossier Guide To Drive-Thru Christmas Light Displays
DID SANTA LEAVE JUMP SWIM SCHOOLS SHREVEPORT GIFT CERTIFICATES IN YOUR CHILD'S STOCKING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?. Ready to celebrate the holidays by loading up and taking the family out to enjoy the area drive-thru Christmas Light Displays?. We have gathered all the fun places to explore including a few walk-thru's...
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Crystal gets comfortable in her Christmas PJs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services(CPAS) brings Crystal to visit KSLA, and she’s all dressed up for snuggles this holiday season. On Nov. 25, Crystal, a black terrier mix that is in a festive mood, visits KSLA looking for her fur-ever home. Crystal is still just a pup and needs a little training as all young dogs do. She would be great with an active home.
ktalnews.com
Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport
Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Could it be 2 days of...
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
KTBS
Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA
If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
Popular Shreveport Hidden Gem Closing For Good Next Month
I love food. Absolutely love it. And it always breaks my heart when I see a restaurant close. And when it comes to 'hidden gem' restaurants in town, this will be missed greatly. Jabez & Jabes Hibachi Steakhouse in Shreveport is Closing. According to a Facebook post from Jabez &...
cenlanow.com
Wanna help the Caddo Nation thatch a grass house roof Sunday?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Would you like to help members of the Caddo Tribe thatch the roof of a traditional grass house at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday, November 27?. Kay O’Neal is a member of the Caddo Nation’s Tribal Council and the liaison between the Caddo...
KSLA
Artists connect with community through Small Business Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many businesses opened their doors for big discounts on Black Friday, but small businesses saw their spotlight today for Small Business Saturday!. The day is an opportunity for smaller businesses to get the same attention as big corporations. Agora Borealis is an artisan marketplace in downtown Shreveport and it’s home to many artists in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
KSLA
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
KSLA
Blanchard’s Linda Lane Water System issues boil advisory
BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - The Linda Lane Water System in Blanchard, Louisiana, announced a boil advisory. On Nov. 26, a boil advisory was put in place by the Linda Lane Water System in Blanchard, Louisiana, due to an electrical outage. Residents are advised to bring water to a boil for...
KSLA
Store owner says Small Business Saturday benefits entire community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Black Friday is the day that big businesses give big discounts, with many taking advantage of the shopping holiday. However, deals can still be found on Small Business Saturday!. Timeline Antiques, a small business in Shreveport, is preparing for the big day. “We are a 10,000...
ktalnews.com
Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
ktalnews.com
SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
KSLA
Shreveport hairstylist shares her experience working for movie, Wakanda Forever
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local Shreveport woman was the lead of the hair department for Wakanda Forever and now she wants to share her experience. On Nov. 23, Crystal Woodford, a local Shreveport woman and lead of the hair department for Wakanda forever, visits KSLA to talk about her experience working on the set of the new Black Panther movie and show off some of her amazing designs.
