Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
A 37-year-old making $85,000 a year is struggling to find a place to rent or buy in California, and it's a sign of how hard it is to find housing that feels affordable
Brittany Phillips has tried roommates, housing earmarked for people with lower incomes, and moving back in with her mom in a cheaper state: Florida.
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
Elon Musk reveals he sleeps next to two guns and a painting of George Washington
Billionaire Elon Musk sleeps with two handguns within arm's reach--though it is unclear whether they are functional--and a painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware.
REAL Messenger Welcomes New Chief Data Officer Kamal Shaik
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- REAL Messenger, the social app for real estate that puts agents back in control of their business, today announced that Kamal Shaik will serve as its new chief data officer. Shaik previously served as director of data products and programs for Meta (formerly Facebook) and is a technology leader with 15 years of experience delivering business-impacting data-driven programs, products, data warehouse, data science and machine learning (ML) use cases (i.e., Customer 360 and the recommendation engine). He has also successfully launched customer-facing and revenue-generating products and programs and is highly experienced in defining strategy, vision and product roadmaps. Shaik brings a wealth of knowledge to the REAL team to help enhance the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app, which went live this past July. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005037/en/ REAL Messenger Announces New Chief Data Officer Kamal Shaik (Photo: Business Wire)
Rick Scott Urges Joe Biden to Not Move Forward on Iran Deal
Last week, as demonstrators in Iran continue to peacefully oppose the Iranian regime, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to announce that negotiations for a nuclear deal will not move forward at any time during his administration. The letter is below. Dear...
How tech layoffs could impact the housing market
(The Hill) – A series of layoffs at America’s major technology companies could put pressure on local housing markets amid a broader nationwide cooling. These layoffs, brought on in part by a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a decline in revenues, could cause forced sales, damage buyer confidence and lead […]
Society-altering Respect for Marriage Act likely to create firestorm akin to Roe v Wade
Fifty years after Roe, politicians are sleepwalking into another firestorm; this time, same-sex marriage – an issue that polls show Americans won’t line up to oppose.
Voices: Mary Peltola and Lisa Murkowski deal Trump a double defeat in Alaska – and leave Sarah Palin out in the cold
Happy Thanksgiving!! We hope wherever you are, whether with biological family or family you built yourself, watching football (NFL or World Cup), eating Turkey, pizza or whatever, that you are filled with love. And thank you for subscribing to Inside Washington! Let’s get to work.At 8:00pm eastern time, Donald Trump received a one-two punch in the gut from Alaska, where Senator Lisa Murkowski won re-election and Representative Mary Peltola beat former governor Sarah Palin for the second time in a year.Ms Murkowski was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict the former president for his actions in the January...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine says 329 children are missing since start of invasion while 12,034 have been deported to Russia
Unverified figures from Ukraine prosecutor general also says 440 children have been killed as a result of Russia’s invasion
‘I Caught Lightning in a Bottle. I Will Be One of the Last People to Leave Twitter.’
From news media to message-testing to adversary-monitoring, the platform has changed Washington. It won't be easy to go back.
Worker's 'Accumulation of Cheese' Office Prank Has Internet in Stitches
Almost 25 million people have watched the hilarious moment on TikTok, with one user writing: "That's like $192 worth of cheese. Dedicated to this bit!"
Upheaval at Twitter Worries Government Agency Users
Government agencies that have become accustomed to using Twitter as a communication tool have watched the platform undergo tumultuous changes under its new leadership. The situation has been fast-changing. A move away from previous verification methods and the launch of Twitter Blue, since put on hold, raised impersonation and misinformation risks. Early staff resignations also reportedly saw the company’s chief privacy officer, CISO and chief compliance officer exit, per The Verge. The flood of employees leaving late last week also included “half the trust and safety policy team, including a majority of those who work on spotting misinformation, spam, fake accounts and impersonation” an employee told The Washington Post.
