Tallahassee, FL

Gators renew rivalry with FSU in Tallahassee for first time since 2018

By Zach Abolverdi
 3 days ago
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (right) against FSU last season. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

An upset by the Gators, 9.5-point underdogs, would mark their third straight victory over FSU and their first win over a rival this season.

