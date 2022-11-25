Ruben Report: In Defeat, Trojans Prove They Can Play With Anyone
The Trojans took No. 20 Tennessee to overtime but came up short in the winners’ bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday, losing 73-66. Andy Enfield said that USC played very hard, but the 23 fouls to only 10 for the Vols and the Trojans’ 20 turnovers to only 11 for Tennessee combined to spell defeat. Enfield said that his team only committed two turnovers in the second half, which gave them an opportunity to win. They slowed the game down late with a 2-point lead, but didn’t get a good shot.
