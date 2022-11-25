ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ruben Report: In Defeat, Trojans Prove They Can Play With Anyone

By Rich Ruben
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GE5Ii_0jNBkV4R00
Tennessee freshman Julian Phillips scores against USC in the Battle 4 Atlantis (Tennessee Athletics)

The Trojans took No. 20 Tennessee to overtime but came up short in the winners’ bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday, losing 73-66. Andy Enfield said that USC played very hard, but the 23 fouls to only 10 for the Vols and the Trojans’ 20 turnovers to only 11 for Tennessee combined to spell defeat. Enfield said that his team only committed two turnovers in the second half, which gave them an opportunity to win. They slowed the game down late with a 2-point lead, but didn’t get a good shot.

