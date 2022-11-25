Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Green Bay Packers receive unfortunate news
As the Green Bay Packers ready for Week 12, they received unfortunate news on Friday. After he violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league suspended rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. Rhyan received the minimum six-game suspension for a first-time offense of the policy. Packers reporter Ryan Wood of the USA Today Network tweeted Friday afternoon, Read more... The post Green Bay Packers receive unfortunate news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Vikings did something no other NFL team has done before
The Minnesota Vikings rebounded in the biggest of ways on Thanksgiving night beating the New England Patriots and out-scheming Bill Belichick in a 33-26 win. The win was impressive in many ways, but the way the offense was able to overcome the struggles of the defense was tremendous and borderline unprecedented.
A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look
This will go down as one of the more iconic moments on the hit show, whether O'Neal likes it or not.
2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day
Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just about everyone said it couldn’t be done, but finally, the Wolverines prevailed on the road at Ohio State in an undefeated, top-5-ranked matchup. Avenging the previous ‘game of the century’ in 2006, when Michigan football lost to the Buckeyes, 42-39, the maize and blue kept things even with OSU for the better part of three quarters, and then they pulled away to win, 45-23.
Jemele Hill Outs Jerry Jones in Controversial Photo Making Rounds Online
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill is making her opinion known after an old photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has surfaced. In the image, Jones is seen among a White mob trying to prevent Black students from integrating into an Arkansas high school. The Washington Post broke the story.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Breaks Silence Over Controversial Photo From His Youth
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the controversial photo of him that was recently uncovered by the Washington Post. In the picture from 1957, a young Jones can be seen standing in a group of white students at North Little Rock High School. After the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day victory over divisional rival New York Giants, Jones was asked about the picture by reporters. Jones said: “That was 65 years ago. I had no idea when I walked up what we were doing. It’s just a reminder to me of how to improve and do things the right way.”
Bill Belichick grumbling about losing to the Vikings is JUST THE BEST!
Usually, when we watch Bill Belichick grumble during press conferences it annoys me. It’s part of your job, get over it and stop acting like a child who doesn’t want to go to church. But when he grumbles at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, it’s kind of...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers Report
Aaron Rodgers is reportedly playing through a pretty concerning injury. The Green Bay Packers quarterback admitted last week that he's been playing through a fractured thumb injury for several weeks now. That injury is actually much more serious than even Rodgers admitted. "Aaron Rodgers' thumb injury is actually more serious...
Extent of Von Miller’s knee injury revealed
Buffalo Bills star Von Miller suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like he may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Miller was carted off late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. A Lions player got pushed into Miller, which caused his right leg to bend awkwardly. Doctors who reviewed the video immediately speculated that Miller tore his ACL, but fortunately that was not the case.
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings
Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants land receiver, Jets pick franchise QB, Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Want to bet on the NFL?. But in 2023, both teams could...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season
Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
