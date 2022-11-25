Read full article on original website
B2C2 Expands Its Use of KX's Analytical Software
B2C2, a cryptocurrency liquidity provider owned by Japan's SBI Holdings, has expanded its partnership with KX, a provider of database and analytics engines, for more advanced trading analytics and offering expansion. According to the press release, B2C2 will use high-performance and real-time analytics solutions provided by KX, including KX Dashboards,...
BVNK Gains UK EMI License by Acquiring SPS
London-based BVNK, a cryptocurrency-based payment and banking platform, has secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the United Kingdom by acquiring the paytech firm, System Pay Services (SPS). With the EMI license, SPS offers e-money services, e-wallets and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive and process payments. The...
Finalto won Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime)
Finalto has been named Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the Finance Magnates London Summit Awards 2022, on November 23rd. The Finance Magnates London Summit Awards mark the end of the FMLS22 and has a transparent voting system, with votes cast only by those working within the finance and fintech industry.
Quick review: Dacxi Chain use case highlights
The Dacxi Chain is an interesting blockchain project, under development since 2017 and set for launch in early 2023 as market acceptance for tokenization in the mainstream has arrived. This application of tokenization of financial assets is predicted to be one of the ten largest applications. This review will delve...
Why Should The Financial Sectors Give A Chance To Robotic Process Automation?
The expansion of online retail and the growing desire for simple payment methods are driving up projections for the global financial sector, which are expected to exceed $26.5 trillion by 2022. To be sure, advertising fintech companies and banking sectors is a challenging task for marketers along with finding the...
Equals to Acquire Open Banking Startup Roqqett for £2.25M
Equals (AIM: EQLS), a provider of payment solutions to SMEs, has entered into a conditional agreement for the Acquisition of Roqqett Limited, an open banking payments platform, for a total consideration of up to £2.25 million. Announced on Monday, Equals agreed to acquire the entire issued and to be...
How Multifunctionality is Implemented in TickTrader Trading Platform
TickTrader, a trading platform from Soft-FX, a brokerage software provider, was created as a multifunctional product. According to Soft-FX representatives, TickTrader was designed with the needs of a wide range of clients in mind — both experienced traders and investors and those who are just starting their way in the market. Hence, the variety of functions of the trading platform, which we discussed with Soft-FX staff.
Unified trading ecosystem from UTIP
The majority of banks and trading platforms own apps and online services for correlating to the company's products. Each company is interested in their trading platform having a low entry threshold to start trading on live accounts. But using 2-3 apps is hardly convenient for users to perform various actions:...
Crypto Exchange Bitget Introduces Brazilian Real Trading Pairs
Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange now based in Seychelles, has introduced Brazilian real (BRL) trading pairs as the first batch of its new on-ramp fiat trading pairs for spot traders on its platform. Bitget announced on Friday that the new pairs includes USDT/BRL, ETH/BRL and BTC/BRL even as “the team is...
Binance Launches Proof of Reserves for Bitcoin
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, on Friday launched the Proof of Reserves (PoR) for its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in its latest show of transparency to reassure customers of its health following the sudden collapse of top cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A PoR is an independent audit...
AAAFx’s Journey to Recognition in the Forex Industry
Starting its journey in 2007, AAAFx has gone from strength to strength. Thanks to its unmatched service transparency, the broker has received some of the highest-ranking awards multiple times, securing an industry-leading position. AAAFx, the pioneering brokerage, specializes in CFD trading and offers excellent client services and trading expertise. It...
INGOT Brokers Obtains CMA License in Kenya
The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the Republic of Kenya issued a license to INGOT Africa Ltd (INGOT Brokers) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The license will allow INGOT Brokers to operate as a Non-Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under the Capital Markets Act (Cap 485 A of the laws of Kenya) and the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations, 2017.
ATFX Wins the "Best CFD Broker" Award Again
From November 1 to 2, 2022, ATFX was invited to participate in the Jordan Financial Expo & Awards event 2022. As a leading exhibitor and guest of the financial expo, ATFX focused on showing participants its global business layout, leading role in financial technology and humanized and intelligent services. In...
5 tasks you can easily automate using MacOS’ Shortcuts app
A few clicks will results in way fewer clicks. Karolina Grabowska / PexelsHave your Mac do the heavy lifting for you.
Got $5,000? 3 Top Materials Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
Investors often overlook the mining and materials sector, but there are some tremendous long-term growth stories in it.
Exec Leaves Sinking AAX, Another Victim of the FTX Crisis
The crisis triggered by the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is taking another grim toll. Two weeks after AAX cryptocurrency exchange halted the withdrawal of funds belonging to customers, Ben Caselin, the Deputy Director of Communications and Global Marketing, has decided to resign from his post. According to a...
Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Confirms Data Breach
A Canadian cryptocurrency exchange , Coinsquare has become the latest victim of a security breach that has resulted in compromised users' personal details, the platform confirmed last weekend by sending an email to its customers. The exchange detailed that the breach exposed "customer names, email addresses, residential addresses, phone numbers,...
Flora Growth Shares Trading Higher On Reported Q3 Revenue Growth Of 414% YoY
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC released its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, revealing total revenue for the quarter was $10.8 million, an increase of 414% year over year, driven by Flora’s House of Brands division, which includes the acquisitions of JustCBD and Vessel.
Naga, Squared Financials and Zenfinex: Executive Moves of the Week
Now tailing to the end of November, we are witnessing a huge drop in the number of executive moves in the forex, crypto and fintech industries. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week. NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s...
