ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building
One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon
The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.
wegotthiscovered.com
A panned crime caper laughably touted as an awards contender survives a downward streaming spiral
Every year, plenty of movies find themselves put forward for the awards season conversation, but the only people who seemed to think that last year’s hollow biopic Cherry had a shot at landing any prizes were the people who made it, which made them look even more foolish when the all style and no substance caper was resoundingly panned by critics.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rogue One’ fans ponder how a scene-stealing icon could wind up in ‘Andor’
Offering comic relief in a story on a serious mission, K-2SO easily stole the show in Rogue One. With Andor being about the spy who played center stage in the Star Wars movie, fans are wondering where K-2SO has been. With the first season all wrapped up, the mechanical badass was a no show and now with season 2 set to come out at some unspecified time in the future, fans are wondering how he might make his appearance.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all
Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
wegotthiscovered.com
Dumb fun reigns supreme as a disastrous creature feature mutates into an unappreciated camp cult classic
Stephen Sommers gets a lifetime pass from audiences of a certain generation for writing and directing 1999’s The Mummy, which remains one of the most beloved blockbusters of the modern era. That being said, the filmmaker’s first attempt at blending old-school thrills with cutting-edge CGI in Deep Rising didn’t go so well, but at least it was only trial run of sorts.
wegotthiscovered.com
The rumored ‘The Batman 2’ villain leaves fans wishing they’d pick anyone else instead
With December right around the corner, the 2022 retrospectives are rolling in, with many naming The Batman as their superhero movie of the year. The March release was a critical and financial hit, introducing the world to Matt Reeves’ grimy and damp take on Gotham City and Robert Pattinson’s tortured Bruce Wayne/Batman.
Black Panther and Namor team up versus the Avengers ... no, really
The usual bitter rivals put aside their differences in January's Black Panther #13
Daily Beast
‘Andor’ Season One Was Star Wars at Its Most Beautifully Human
When George Lucas set out to write the very first Star Wars, he was inspired by two things: social anthropology and the Vietnam War. Lucas went on to write a movie about efforts against an imperialist regime that resorted to violence against its own people to keep order. While doing so, he was aware that the rebels that wanted to blow up the Death Star more resembled the Viet Cong than any traditional “American hero” of the 1970s. And in Disney+’s Andor, that original thesis not only shines through, but it’s also perfectly laid out in a way that Star Wars has never really been able to accomplish before.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sequel fans demanded but wished they never got wins a streaming battle long after losing the war
You know a movie doesn’t have the most stellar of reputations when the director publicly apologizes to fans more than a decade after the fact, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this year when McG held his hands up and admitted Terminator Salvation wasn’t very good, although he did make a point of saying he shot an ending that wasn’t terrible.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King suddenly has everyone arguing over one of the worst movies ever made
Thanks to his status as one of the most famous authors on the planet, not to mention the pedestal he’s put upon as one of the horror genre’s definitive voices across any medium, people on social media are always willing to hear what Stephen King has to say.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor's Tony Gilroy Reveals Key to Great Action Scenes
The first season of Andor had its powerful season finale earlier this week, and Star Wars fans are eager for the second season, which has already gone into production. Showrunner, Tony Gilroy, who also wrote Rogue One and co-created the Bourne series, is returning for the second and final season and has already teased what fans can expect from the next batch of episodes. Andor had plenty of great action throughout the first 12 episodes, and Gilroy recently talked about creating those moments in an interview with StarWars.com.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fandom realizes Disney has fired or replaced almost 20 filmmakers and stunning ‘Avatar 2’ posters introduce the movie’s protagonist lineup
Lucasfilm seems to change its mind about who should helm Star Wars in this glorious new era nearly as much as George Lucas used to change tiny details in his two trilogies in subtle, but nevertheless controversial ways. Now that more people are starting to realize a trend, the real question is if we can perceive any future for the galaxy far, far away that even remotely comes close to a coherent interconnected narrative like the one in Disney’s other big cinematic franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ stars paint their polarizing potential futures in wake of the shocking season one cliffhanger
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Wednesday. Right now, Wednesday is on Netflix and is reminding viewers of why the mysterious, spooky, creepy, and spooky ooky kooky can be fun. Though we did give it a positive review, it ends on one tantalizing cliffhanger that has left the fate of its crucial characters up in the air. Thankfully, even though the actors are as much in the dark as we are, they have shared some much-needed insight into what the future could hold for their respective characters.
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Virtual hands ready to be thrown as ‘Star Wars’ fans rank the live-action Disney Plus shows
We can’t seem to help but stack all of our favorite and least favorite films and shows against one another, blissfully aware of the Twitter flame wars that inevitably start from going public with these opinions. But when all of your choices stem from a canon as hefty as Star Wars, with a fan base of comparable notoriety, you’d best be ready to strap in for some takes that vaporize brain cells all across the galaxy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel movies always kick off with a bang, but the MCU has never bettered the finest intro of them all
Dating right back to the James Bond franchise and its signature pre-title action sequence, Hollywood blockbusters have always had a penchant for kicking off with a bang to instantly engage audiences and let them know that they’re in for a nonstop thrill-ride. That’s continued right through to the current slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but Kevin Feige’s outfit has yet to top the comic book company’s finest opening scene ever.
