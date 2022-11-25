ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor Season 1 Finale Confirms What Prisoners Were Building

One of the final and arguably most compelling storylines in Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor saw Diego Luna's Cassian being imprisoned in an Imperial facility, where he would meet Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. The inmates, along with everyone else in the facility, were tasked with building mysterious pieces of equipment for the Galactic Empire, sparking speculation among fans in regards to whether this equipment was for a specific purpose or if it was symbolic of how little the Empire valued human life. With the Season 1 premiere out now on Disney+, audiences learned the importance of the equipment.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon

The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.
wegotthiscovered.com

A panned crime caper laughably touted as an awards contender survives a downward streaming spiral

Every year, plenty of movies find themselves put forward for the awards season conversation, but the only people who seemed to think that last year’s hollow biopic Cherry had a shot at landing any prizes were the people who made it, which made them look even more foolish when the all style and no substance caper was resoundingly panned by critics.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rogue One’ fans ponder how a scene-stealing icon could wind up in ‘Andor’

Offering comic relief in a story on a serious mission, K-2SO easily stole the show in Rogue One. With Andor being about the spy who played center stage in the Star Wars movie, fans are wondering where K-2SO has been. With the first season all wrapped up, the mechanical badass was a no show and now with season 2 set to come out at some unspecified time in the future, fans are wondering how he might make his appearance.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all

Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
ComicBook

New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead

Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
wegotthiscovered.com

Dumb fun reigns supreme as a disastrous creature feature mutates into an unappreciated camp cult classic

Stephen Sommers gets a lifetime pass from audiences of a certain generation for writing and directing 1999’s The Mummy, which remains one of the most beloved blockbusters of the modern era. That being said, the filmmaker’s first attempt at blending old-school thrills with cutting-edge CGI in Deep Rising didn’t go so well, but at least it was only trial run of sorts.
Daily Beast

‘Andor’ Season One Was Star Wars at Its Most Beautifully Human

When George Lucas set out to write the very first Star Wars, he was inspired by two things: social anthropology and the Vietnam War. Lucas went on to write a movie about efforts against an imperialist regime that resorted to violence against its own people to keep order. While doing so, he was aware that the rebels that wanted to blow up the Death Star more resembled the Viet Cong than any traditional “American hero” of the 1970s. And in Disney+’s Andor, that original thesis not only shines through, but it’s also perfectly laid out in a way that Star Wars has never really been able to accomplish before.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor's Tony Gilroy Reveals Key to Great Action Scenes

The first season of Andor had its powerful season finale earlier this week, and Star Wars fans are eager for the second season, which has already gone into production. Showrunner, Tony Gilroy, who also wrote Rogue One and co-created the Bourne series, is returning for the second and final season and has already teased what fans can expect from the next batch of episodes. Andor had plenty of great action throughout the first 12 episodes, and Gilroy recently talked about creating those moments in an interview with StarWars.com.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fandom realizes Disney has fired or replaced almost 20 filmmakers and stunning ‘Avatar 2’ posters introduce the movie’s protagonist lineup

Lucasfilm seems to change its mind about who should helm Star Wars in this glorious new era nearly as much as George Lucas used to change tiny details in his two trilogies in subtle, but nevertheless controversial ways. Now that more people are starting to realize a trend, the real question is if we can perceive any future for the galaxy far, far away that even remotely comes close to a coherent interconnected narrative like the one in Disney’s other big cinematic franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ stars paint their polarizing potential futures in wake of the shocking season one cliffhanger

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Wednesday. Right now, Wednesday is on Netflix and is reminding viewers of why the mysterious, spooky, creepy, and spooky ooky kooky can be fun. Though we did give it a positive review, it ends on one tantalizing cliffhanger that has left the fate of its crucial characters up in the air. Thankfully, even though the actors are as much in the dark as we are, they have shared some much-needed insight into what the future could hold for their respective characters.
epicstream.com

The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return

With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
wegotthiscovered.com

Virtual hands ready to be thrown as ‘Star Wars’ fans rank the live-action Disney Plus shows

We can’t seem to help but stack all of our favorite and least favorite films and shows against one another, blissfully aware of the Twitter flame wars that inevitably start from going public with these opinions. But when all of your choices stem from a canon as hefty as Star Wars, with a fan base of comparable notoriety, you’d best be ready to strap in for some takes that vaporize brain cells all across the galaxy.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel movies always kick off with a bang, but the MCU has never bettered the finest intro of them all

Dating right back to the James Bond franchise and its signature pre-title action sequence, Hollywood blockbusters have always had a penchant for kicking off with a bang to instantly engage audiences and let them know that they’re in for a nonstop thrill-ride. That’s continued right through to the current slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but Kevin Feige’s outfit has yet to top the comic book company’s finest opening scene ever.

