Frogman Feast brings top Tampa Bay area chefs together for good cause

Dozens of the best chefs from the Tampa Bay area are coming together on Sunday to cook their favorite dishes for a good cause.

The Frogman Feast is a celebrity chef event benefitting The Navy Seal Foundation and takes place at 3 Daughter’s Brewing in St. Pete.

Most of the funds raised will go to Gold Star families who lost loved ones in training or combat.

“Supporting the cause, nothing better than giving back to those who gave the ultimate for us," owner Bruce Harting said. "Second is, it’s darn good food, and we got good beer."

The owner of Dr. BBQ is entering the competition and hopes his brisket will bring home a win, all while supporting a good cause.

“We won the first year, made some pork nachos, so I have one victory under my belt. Not that I wouldn’t like a second one. It’s a good event, and there are so many good chefs here,” said Ray Lampe, owner of Dr. BBQ.

The Frogman Feast is Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 3 Daughters Brewing. Tickets are $75, with proceeds going to the Navy Seal Foundation.