ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Action News WFTS

Frogman Feast brings top Tampa Bay area chefs together for good cause

By James Tully
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsSXY_0jNBg6lH00

Dozens of the best chefs from the Tampa Bay area are coming together on Sunday to cook their favorite dishes for a good cause.

The Frogman Feast is a celebrity chef event benefitting The Navy Seal Foundation and takes place at 3 Daughter’s Brewing in St. Pete.

Most of the funds raised will go to Gold Star families who lost loved ones in training or combat.

“Supporting the cause, nothing better than giving back to those who gave the ultimate for us," owner Bruce Harting said. "Second is, it’s darn good food, and we got good beer."

The owner of Dr. BBQ is entering the competition and hopes his brisket will bring home a win, all while supporting a good cause.

“We won the first year, made some pork nachos, so I have one victory under my belt. Not that I wouldn’t like a second one. It’s a good event, and there are so many good chefs here,” said Ray Lampe, owner of Dr. BBQ.

The Frogman Feast is Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 3 Daughters Brewing. Tickets are $75, with proceeds going to the Navy Seal Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Tampa Bay Weekend: Holidays abound, parades, craft festivals & more

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area, now that we’ve slept off the tryptophan from Thanksgiving dinner and are moving straight in to the holiday season. From Small Business Saturday markets, to millions of holiday lights twinkling in the Trop, to parades and watch parties, there’s something […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance

TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Non-profit accepting applications to give gifts to underrepresented teen girls in Tampa Bay

TAMPA — Sisters Empowering Women, Inc. (SEW) is now accepting applications to provide gifts to underrepresented and at-risk teenage girls who may not receive Christmas gifts. The organization strives to support at-risk adolescent girls in their journey to adulthood, teaching them how to communicate effectively, advocate for themselves, guard their mental health and value their voice.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

9 Cocktails for 9 Iconic Christmas Movies

Tampa Bay Night Guide is a free guide to the best of the Bay! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads, listings, content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

What are Tampa Bay's Top Steakhouses?

Donovan's Meaty is part of the Datz Restaurant Group and features a modern, contemporary menu. Besides classic steakhouse fare, you'll find a variety of dishes to try, including vegetarian and vegan options. Almost everything is cooked over white oak timber. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the original owner, Roger Perry, who came to Tampa from rural Ohio to become a professional chef and open a restaurant.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy