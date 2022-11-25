Effective: 2022-11-28 05:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Assumption; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog is not expected to be widespread but patches of dense fog will be interspersed with areas of little to no visibility concerns but the back and forth nature could create hazardous driving conditions on back roads that are not straight with numerous trees on either side of the road.

