New York City, NY

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
‘We Are Friends Only’: Cynthia Bailey Denies Rumors She Rekindled Romance With Ex-Husband Peter Thomas

Cynthia Bailey might be divorcing Mike Hill, but she isn’t trying to rebound with her ex-husband, Peter Thomas. The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum was forced to clear up speculation after a since-deleted post appeared on her official Facebook page of a throwback photo with Thomas and the caption “officially coming home,” The Shade Room reports. After it was shared over 3,000 times and flooded with comments from fans, Bailey released a statement shutting down the speculation.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his death

A facet of life and death emerges from Takeoff's death. The tragedy of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff dying from a gunshot wound in Houston Texas is still causing shock and pain among his fans and even those who never knew him. The entertainer was a member of the trio Migosand it s believed he was hit by a stray bullet and was not targeted. An infusion nurse who lived nearby heard the gunshots and went to help but it was too late.
Kevin Hart Reveals He and His Mother Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

Kevin Hart did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the comedian says his mother was tough as nails. According to Complex, Hart appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. During the discussion, Hart revealed that he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid in Philadelphia.
TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”

