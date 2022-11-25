Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Autopsy Reports Reveal Master P’s Daughter Tytyana Miller Died From Accidental Fentanyl Intoxication
Earlier this year, Tytyana Miller, the daughter of hip-hop mogul Master P, died under the suspicion of a possible drug overdose. Details have now been released that reveal her cause of death. According to The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the 25-year-old Miller passed away from accidental fentanyl intoxication. The...
After Death of Infant Son Earlier This Year Brian McKnight Announces Wife’s Pregnancy
In a recent social media post, crooner Brian McKnight announced that there will be an addition to his family. Last week, McKnight and his wife, Leilani McKnight revealed on both of their Instagram accounts that the duo is expecting a baby soon. “We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT...
‘We Are Friends Only’: Cynthia Bailey Denies Rumors She Rekindled Romance With Ex-Husband Peter Thomas
Cynthia Bailey might be divorcing Mike Hill, but she isn’t trying to rebound with her ex-husband, Peter Thomas. The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum was forced to clear up speculation after a since-deleted post appeared on her official Facebook page of a throwback photo with Thomas and the caption “officially coming home,” The Shade Room reports. After it was shared over 3,000 times and flooded with comments from fans, Bailey released a statement shutting down the speculation.
Elizabeth Taylor's older brother only died recently but he was known as the founder of a hippie commune
Baby Elizabeth Taylor with her mother and brother Howard in 1934Credit: Francis Taylor ?; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) had a beloved older brother, Howard Taylor (1929 - 2020).
Trevor Noah Brutally Nails Why Oprah Winfrey Had To Turn On Dr. Oz
"The Daily Show" host offered a few noteworthy comparisons to make his point about Oprah's endorsement.
Cynthia Bailey reveals ‘last straw’ that led to divorce from Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey, the former longtime cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” divulged what led to the dissolution of her marriage to Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill. During her visit to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Bailey elaborated on what...
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
‘They Took A Life’ Shanquella Robinson’s Dad Said Her Death Was A Set-Up, Kyrie Irving Donates $65K To Family’s GoFundMe
Shanquella Robinson's father, Bernard Robinson, says she was set up and "attacked" before she died of a broken neck and cracked spine. Kyrie Irving donated $65K to the family's GoFundMe.
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned. This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of...
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his death
A facet of life and death emerges from Takeoff's death. The tragedy of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff dying from a gunshot wound in Houston Texas is still causing shock and pain among his fans and even those who never knew him. The entertainer was a member of the trio Migosand it s believed he was hit by a stray bullet and was not targeted. An infusion nurse who lived nearby heard the gunshots and went to help but it was too late.
Lauren London Shares Her 'L.A. Love Story' + Reveals Nipsey Hussle’s Motto That She Keeps Close To Her Heart!
For some, Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood. For Lauren London, L.A. is more than a place where dreams are made. It's where she grew up, where she met and fell in love with the late Nipsey Hussle, and where she continues to raise her children. Her love for...
Wendy Williams and Son Reportedly Not in Contact Since Her Recent Release From Rehab
Wendy Williams has always professed her love for her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. But amid Williams' public health and reported substance abuse struggles, their relationship has been strained.
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Hired For Blue, Rumi and Sir
She’s rich, famous and one-half of one of the most powerful couples on the planet. So it’s only obvious that Beyoncé would need a hand (or two) when it comes to raising her children. The mother of three (Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5)...
Kevin Hart Reveals He and His Mother Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Philadelphia
Kevin Hart did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the comedian says his mother was tough as nails. According to Complex, Hart appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. During the discussion, Hart revealed that he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid in Philadelphia.
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
