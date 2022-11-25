ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta restaurants offer holiday deals on gift cards

Atlanta’s most popular restaurants are offering jolly gift card deals just in time for holiday gift buying. These eateries are spreading holiday cheer with limited-time discounts, gift cards, and bonuses. These perfect, one-size-fits-all gifts are just a click away, saving time and money for friends and family on Christmas lists.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta

There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Black Friday shopping kicks off in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marquis Garland has a strategy for Black Friday shopping. “Scout them out online first, Google what sales they have,” he said, when it comes to picking stores. He doesn’t normally do the early bird, doorbuster shopping, but this year, is special. He’s looking...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

20+ of the most festive things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday season

Here are some of our favorite things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday season:. Atlanta is the perfect place to shop around this holiday season. The city is full of one-of-a-kind, locally-owned businesses and holiday markets where you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Check out our guide to holiday markets in Atlanta HERE.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Surprise Squad helps make Thanksgiving extra special for metro Atlanta shoppers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some lucky customers at one metro Atlanta Kroger received a very special surprise for Thanksgiving. Taking the meaning of the holiday to heart, the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad paid for groceries for a handful of customers, many shopping for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 25 - 27

ATLANTA — We hope you're not too stuffed from Thursday to enjoy these events. Atlanta is getting in the holiday spirit with tree-decorating festivals and markets. Everyone's favorite skating rink is returning to Piedmont park over the weekend, and for the little ones who haven't dropped off their lists to the big guy, we hear he's in town at Lenox Square.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Support local businesses by shopping at these 11 Christmas artisan markets

With Christmas figuratively around the corner, now is the time to check your list twice and shop for a variety of handmade arts, crafts, jewelry, pottery, metalwork and more from local merchants at special markets throughout metro Atlanta. Hyperlocal events like Christmas art and creative markets are integral to community retailers during the holiday season, […] The post Support local businesses by shopping at these 11 Christmas artisan markets appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
KENNESAW, GA
AL.com

Not just fast food; baby comes quickly at Atlanta McDonald’s

ATLANTA (AP) — Yes, they’ve nicknamed the baby “Nugget,” after a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’s. Alandria Worthy tells WXIA-TV that her labor was intensifying and her fiancé was driving her to the hospital Wednesday morning when they stopped so she could use the bathroom at the fast food restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving

Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police, and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast where they located a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA

