Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Metro Atlanta restaurants offer holiday deals on gift cards
Atlanta’s most popular restaurants are offering jolly gift card deals just in time for holiday gift buying. These eateries are spreading holiday cheer with limited-time discounts, gift cards, and bonuses. These perfect, one-size-fits-all gifts are just a click away, saving time and money for friends and family on Christmas lists.
atlantafi.com
Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta
There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Black Friday shopping kicks off in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marquis Garland has a strategy for Black Friday shopping. “Scout them out online first, Google what sales they have,” he said, when it comes to picking stores. He doesn’t normally do the early bird, doorbuster shopping, but this year, is special. He’s looking...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Black Friday sees busier crowds than previous years at Atlanta’s airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -This Thanksgiving is proving to be one of the busiest travel-wise since even before the pandemic and Black Friday is shaping up to be busier than expected at Atlanta’s airport. “I was expecting more of a crowd actually. I got here like three hours...
AccessAtlanta
20+ of the most festive things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday season
Here are some of our favorite things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday season:. Atlanta is the perfect place to shop around this holiday season. The city is full of one-of-a-kind, locally-owned businesses and holiday markets where you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Check out our guide to holiday markets in Atlanta HERE.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Surprise Squad helps make Thanksgiving extra special for metro Atlanta shoppers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some lucky customers at one metro Atlanta Kroger received a very special surprise for Thanksgiving. Taking the meaning of the holiday to heart, the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad paid for groceries for a handful of customers, many shopping for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 25 - 27
ATLANTA — We hope you're not too stuffed from Thursday to enjoy these events. Atlanta is getting in the holiday spirit with tree-decorating festivals and markets. Everyone's favorite skating rink is returning to Piedmont park over the weekend, and for the little ones who haven't dropped off their lists to the big guy, we hear he's in town at Lenox Square.
Support local businesses by shopping at these 11 Christmas artisan markets
With Christmas figuratively around the corner, now is the time to check your list twice and shop for a variety of handmade arts, crafts, jewelry, pottery, metalwork and more from local merchants at special markets throughout metro Atlanta. Hyperlocal events like Christmas art and creative markets are integral to community retailers during the holiday season, […] The post Support local businesses by shopping at these 11 Christmas artisan markets appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantafi.com
What Grocery Stores Are Open For Thanksgiving 2022? Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Walmart Hours
Do you have the grocery items you need for Turkey Day? With the Thanksgiving holiday here, people are making last-minute trips to Atlanta grocery stores around the clock. But before you go there, you should ask this question: Are they open?. This article will tell you everything you need to...
atlantafi.com
Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
Not just fast food; baby comes quickly at Atlanta McDonald’s
ATLANTA (AP) — Yes, they’ve nicknamed the baby “Nugget,” after a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’s. Alandria Worthy tells WXIA-TV that her labor was intensifying and her fiancé was driving her to the hospital Wednesday morning when they stopped so she could use the bathroom at the fast food restaurant.
'Catch the baby' | Employees, fiancé help deliver baby in McDonald's bathroom in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A woman took a quick restroom break at a Fulton County McDonald's and walked out with a newborn! Yes, you read that right. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Alandria Worthy started getting contractions but held off on going to the hospital. "I read to not go to the...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving
Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police, and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast where they located a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
1 dead, 5 others shot near Atlantic Station, police say
One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting Saturday night near Atlantic Station, according to Atlanta p...
10 killed on Georgia roads since Thursday, with weekend travel still to come
By noon Friday, 10 people had been killed on Georgia roads since Thanksgiving morning, with plenty of travel still expec...
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health. This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022. For more information visit the inspection page at the...
