In the ‘Nanny,’ Hell Is Nice White Parents
Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny (which opens in select theaters this week and debuts on Amazon Prime on December 16) has been described as a horror film, or at the very least horror-adjacent, but in truth the movie slips beyond easy categorization. There are horrors here, and more than a little dread. But its power owes just as much, if not more, to the material realities hemming its heroine in from all sides. Aisha, played by Anna Diop, is a recent immigrant from Dakar who’s taken on a new job as the nanny for a well-off white couple, Adam (Morgan Spector) and...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Lupita Nyong’o, Born In Mexico, Opens Up About Speaking Spanish In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mexican-born Lupita Nyong’o talks about speaking Spanish in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
tvinsider.com
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
Complex
‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer best known for performing the title track of the 1983 film Flashdance, has died at the age of 63. Cara’s publicist Judith Moose announced the late performer’s death on Saturday via Twitter. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,”
‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals Reveals Identity of the Snowstorm: Here’s Who They Are
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 10, of “The Masked Singer,” “Battle of the Semi-Finals,” which aired Nov. 24 on Fox. Two episodes in one week? “The Masked Singer” returned on Thanksgiving night for its semi-finals (and what appeared to be another subtle jab at host Nick Cannon’s baby making skills, via a chyron suggesting he’s sitting at the kids’ table). The Thanksgiving-themed installment saw comedian Nikki Glaser unmasked as Snowstorm, leaving two finalists — Harp and Lambs — for next week’s finale. Glaser was unmasked after facing off with Harp and Lambs in...
Mother and Son: ABC to reboot beloved sitcom with comedians Denise Scott and Matt Okine
The new show, which will explore ageing with the added twist of the migrant experience, leads the ABC TV programming lineup for 2023
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Jethro Tull
What a name—Jethro Tull. It both slinks off the tongue and seemingly has no meaning at all. But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the moniker of this English-born rock group. And how does an 18th-century British agriculturist fit into the meaning of the band’s name?
Trevor Donovan Says People Should 'Be and Believe What They Want' amid Great American Family Controversy
The former 90210 star, who signed a deal to appear in the Christian faith-based network's films, addressed Candace Cameron Bure's remarks about "traditional marriage" that sparked backlash Trevor Donovan is opening up about his work with the Great American Family network following Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments made earlier this month. Over a week since The Wall Street Journal published an interview in which Bure, 46, said she intends to "keep traditional marriage at the core" of her partnership with the Christian faith-based GAF network, the 90210 actor, 44,...
NME
Emma Corrin calls for gender neutral awards: “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented”
Emma Corrin has said that they “hope for a future” where the best actor and best actress categories at major awards are merged into a single gender-neutral category. Speaking to BBC News, the star, who added they/them pronouns to their Instagram bio earlier this year, argued that the categories aren’t inclusive enough “at the moment”. “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented,” they said.
Tom Stoppard's Jewish roots: Carey Perloff on Broadway's acclaimed play of the season
Ex-leader of A.C.T. talks about "Leopoldstadt" and the remarkable admission Stoppard makes about his relationship (or lack thereof) to his Jewish past.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Electrify Audience With a Legendary Medley of Hit Records
What better way to end another fantastic year celebrating decades of soul and R&B music than with a legendary performance of epic proportions featuring musical group Morris Day & The Time. The iconic funk and soul band closed out the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, performing a medley of their classic hits, including “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and finally ending with a crowd favorite, “Bird.”
Gizmodo
Great, Now We're Getting a Horror Movie Where Bambi's Killing People
You may recall that earlier in the year, news broke of a horror movie based on Winnie the Pooh, of all things. With the character having re-entered the public domain after Disney let the rights lapse, Pooh: Blood & Honey took the children’s character and made him a serial killer, at which point the internet freaked the hell out. If you thought that would be the last we heard of such a concept, well, I don’t know how that’s possible if you read the title of this article.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
‘The Equalizer 3’ Adds Six To Cast
EXCLUSIVE: Sony has rounded out its cast for The Equalizer 3, with Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch), Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Daniele Perrone (Baaria), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) and Andrea Dodero (Blocco 181) signing on for roles. The actors join an ensemble led by Denzel Washington which also includes Dakota Fanning, and Gaia Scodellaro, as previously announced. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it’s the third in an action series centered on Washington’s vigilante Robert McCall, from director Antoine Fuqua. The first released in 2014 earned over $194M worldwide, spurring a...
AOL Corp
2022 BET Soul Train Awards: XSCAPE on Their 'Lady of Soul' Honor and New Bravo Reality Show (Exclusive)
The women of Xscape are happily getting their flowers! The fierce foursome was honored with the Lady of Soul Award at this year's BET Soul Train Awards, presented to them by their legendary producer and So So Def Recordings founder, Jermaine Dupri, who spoke fondly about knowing the group was destined for stardom when he first met them.
Daily Beast
I Got (Very) High Off Kris Jenner’s Favorite Weed Edibles
The holidays are a time for reflection, which means one thing I must admit about myself that I’m not very proud of is that, when it comes to products that celebrities make, endorse, or even just try, I have no scruples. I once trudged through Brooklyn the morning after a flash flood to get my hands on Bella Hadid’s brain power beverage. I’ve purchased Mary J. Blige’s Pinot Grigio simply because it was on display at a nearby wine shop. When they let me loose at BravoCon last month, the only thing that stopped me from clearing out all of the Bravolebrity merch booths—and in turn, my bank account—was my inability to push through the drunk people at the Javits Center.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ on Disney+ Lets Street Dance Superstars Reimagine the Classic Ballet
Disney+ brings the spectacle of The Hip Hop Nutcracker to homes across the globe via a brand new holiday special. The legendary Rev Run emcees the event, which remixes Tchaikovsky’s score and features performances from dancers ranging from Mikhail Baryshnikov to Jabbawockeez. But does the magic of the acclaimed live show translate from the stage to the screen, or should you wait for a production to come to your town?
