Read full article on original website
Phil Layshio
2d ago
It would now be justified to send longer range missiles to Ukraine that can reach the Russians launch sites....well within Russia.
Reply(29)
31
Robert Frye
2d ago
zelenski is a fruad he scamming on american people and other countries who the hell wants to help the ukrainain president that want more money we have our own problems why help ukraine let russia help the ukraine biden needs to worry about us
Reply(5)
9
Robert Smith
2d ago
the lizard people who are supplying the Jewish space lazers are mad because trump never paid them and now musk has to go to mars and straighten it out since he has done such a fantastic job straightening out twiter
Reply(3)
5
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
More than 3,500 Russian soldiers have called Ukraine's surrender helpline, official says
The "I Want to Live" surrender hotline has received 3,500 calls, an official told the Kyiv Post. The hotline allows people mobilized to fight in Ukraine to arrange to surrender once they get there. Both Russia and Ukraine have been criticized for ill-treatment of prisoners of war. More than 3,500...
Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
How ruthless Russian oligarchs are ‘MURDERING each other’ in bloody battle for power in Putin’s ‘viper’s nest’
RUSSIAN oligarchs are murdering each other in a bloody battle for power in Putin's depraved "viper's nest", according to one expert. Russia savant Bill Browder said the oligarchs were scrambling to protect their wealth after being hit hard by Western sanctions. The renowned banker - who fell out with Putin...
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Putin's Useful Idiot Over Ukraine Remarks
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that Ukraine would not receive another penny "under Republicans" in a video that has gone viral. While speaking at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, Greene spoke about the possibility of Republicans taking back the House and Senate after the midterm elections.
US Navy finds the same kind of Iranian suicide drone Russia has been using against Ukraine was used to attack a tanker
Russian forces have used Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in recent attacks across Ukraine, sometimes targeting critical infrastructure.
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
brytfmonline.com
The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”
There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
Russian judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine in critical condition after being shot in ‘assassination attempt’
A RUSSIAN judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine is said to be in a critical condition after being shot in an assassination attempt. Alexander Nikulin is "fighting for his life" after being shot in Vuhlehirsk, eastern Ukraine, according to Russia's news agency, Tass. Cops said the gunmen were...
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
Elite Russian Naval Unit Reacts to Stunning Loss of 300 Men: 'Baffling'
"They don't care about anything other than showing off. They call people meat," a unit of Russian marines wrote in a letter about their leaders.
Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
'They were wasted': Resistance fighter vividly details how he killed drunk Russian soldiers
In a CNN exclusive, Sam Kiley speaks to Kherson resistance fighters that helped liberate the Ukrainian city from Russia.
Comments / 130