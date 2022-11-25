ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uyghur Activist Alleges Chinese Authorities 'Wasted' Time Checking COVID-19 Tests Instead Of Helping Xinjiang Fire Victims

By Navdeep Yadav
 8 days ago

November 25, 2022 4:42 AM |

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOtpZ_0jNBf34t00

After ​​at least 10 people were killed and nine others injured in a fire in China‘s Xinjiang region. Now, a Uygur activist has alleged that the authorities wasted hours checking COVID-19 tests before saving the victims.

What Happened: Tahir Imin, who works to promote Uyghur rights legislation, in a tweet on Friday, blamed Xi Jinping's administration for the death of two Uyghur kids after a fire broke out in a highrise residential building in Urumqi, Xinjiang region.

: Xi Jinping Government Paid $1,280 Each Month To Taiwanese Officer To Surrender If War Started

China’s International Press Center did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

"Chinese authorities caused the death of two Uyghur kids today since they wasted two hours to check COVID test before the entry into a building that fire broke out in Tengritagh (Tianshan district )in Urumqi," Imin said.

Benzinga couldn’t independently verify the report. However, multiple social media reports backed the claim.

According to Imin's Twitter profile, about 20 people from his family, including his mother and two brothers, are imprisoned. "CCP Separated me from my daughter," his bio reads.

Imin hails from Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where Xi's Communist Party is accused of subjecting minorities to severe human rights abuses, torture and forced labor. In August, the United Nations also concluded that forced labor of members of minority groups had taken place in the controversial region of Xinjiang. However, China has always refuted claims.

The tweet by Uyghur Times — a multi-lingual human rights media based in Washington — quoted by Imin on Twitter read, "This area is a densely populated residential area for Uygurs, and it is also the area with the strictest epidemic control."

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

by Patton Hunnicutt

October 26, 2022 11:27 AM |

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCmvq_0jNBf34t00

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible.

To that end, here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that you might want to consider today.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Regular Price: $172

Sale Price: $138.88

Calphalon’s 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is designed with stainless steel, stay-cool handles along with pour spouts. The nonstick surface is PFOA-free and built with hard-anodized aluminum that is both durable and conducts heat extremely well. The set includes 2 fry pans, a sauce pan with cover, saute pan with cover and large stock pot with cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nAli_0jNBf34t00

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Regular Price: $144

Sale Price: $85.49

The 2nd Generation AirPods from Apple connect to all Apple devices and give you an enhanced listening experience. Plus, they come with a case that keeps them safe and allows you to charge them in a secure environment. With over 24 hours of battery life, access to Siri and easy setup, you can start listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myNef_0jNBf34t00

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Regular Price: $129.98

Sale Price: $89.98

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 running shoe is perfect for anyone who likes a short run, maybe a 5K, half marathon or more. Coming in several colors and styles, you can slip these shoes on, enjoy the cushioned outsole, sink into the supple insole and secure laces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymHvN_0jNBf34t00

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $97.83

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and even dehydrate food products faster and cheaper than ever before. It has a 4-quart capacity and offers a wide temperature range along with several time settings so that you can customize each dish to your needs. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RD7ih_0jNBf34t00

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular Price: $199.95

Sale Price: $99

Beats by Dr. Dre are among the best headphones on the market, and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones include the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 40 hours of battery time. These headphones even have a built-in microphone and offer an adjustable fit so that you can be comfortable whether you’re listening to an Android or iOS device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUOYU_0jNBf34t00

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Regular Price: $198.98

Sale Price: $175.98

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner allows you to keep your home spotless and clean up after your pets. The cleaner comes with the Hoover Paws and Claws Deep shampoo and a storage mat to keep the floor dry once it’s put away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wsu9U_0jNBf34t00

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Regular Price: $999.00

Sale Price: $851.71

The LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum and Wet Mop All in One Tower is designed to work in homes with several pets or children and clean up all the messes that life brings. The battery lasts up to 2 hours, and there’s an extra removable battery that gives you even more cleaning time and power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48o2nI_0jNBf34t00

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender

Regular Price: $278.60

Sale Price: $199.95

Breville, a top name in blenders and juicers, offers the Fresh and Furious Blender, featuring 50-ounce capacity, Vac Q technology, pre-programmed cycles, LCD display and lid with pull ring. With the Fresh and Furious Blender, you can make everything from a smoothie to a soup and everything in between.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlqWz_0jNBf34t00

Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $55.63

The Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for professional use, but it works perfectly in the home. With 1875 watts of power, 6 heat and speed settings and a lightweight design, you can easily style your hair and utilize the diffuser, cut back on the frizz and stretch the 8 ft cord for maximum functionality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRGxU_0jNBf34t00

Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

Regular Price: $160

Sale Price: $97.38

The Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket from Columbia is designed to be light for everyday use, but it’s heavy enough to protect you from the cold. The plush fleece lining, security pocket, water resistant fabric, 2-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets make the jacket both protective and functional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMIvW_0jNBf34t00

ConAir InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $29.99

ConAir is one of the biggest names in hair and beauty, and the InfinitPro is an 1875 watt hair dryer designed for professionals with ceramic technology. The dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and it allows you to blow out your hair just the way they would at the salon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFkCr_0jNBf34t00

Deals the Experts Are Hoping For

Experts believe that Amazon’s Black Friday sale could linger for quite some time. It all started with the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12. Previously, Amazon has offered the “Epic Deals” sale that ran through late October.

This is to say that any sale could come up at any time.

Even so, those monitoring Amazon are looking forward to a few potential deals, including:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (any generation)
  • MacBook Pro
  • Large, underpriced TVs
  • Amazon Echo
  • More small home appliances (Dyson or Shark vacuums, Instant Pots, etc.)

While these predictions are based on last year’s Amazon Black Friday Sale, it’s important to remember that most Black Friday sales are fairly consistent and push the products that are most likely to sell.

Featured image sourced from Shutterstock

