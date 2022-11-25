Read full article on original website
The Witch Camps Where Hundreds of Elderly Women Are Left to Die
Women still accused of witchcraft today are forced to flee to camps, where they suffer deplorable conditions.
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Stone Showing Virgin Mary Pregnant With the Womb of Jesus Discovered
Stone found in 1996 showcasing Virgin Mary pregnant with Jesus ChristHistory of Yesterday. This stone showcasing the Virgin Mary with the womb of Jesus Christ had been discovered in 1996 by a man from Egypt named Ahmed Hany. It is said that the stone had been analyzed by a few experts, but Ahmed Hany never decided to make the stone public, until now.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo
South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
In a religious scandal in medieval England, the body of a nun who was considered "perverse" was buried face down
Engraving of a medieval nunCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The scandal of a nunnery called Littlemore Priory took place in the early 1500s in Oxfordshire, England. Littlemore Priory was first founded in 1110 but it had a troublesome history with the bishops that dated back to the 1400s. However, the scandal only became public knowledge in 1517.
In this village crocodiles do not attack humans; in fact they live together in harmony
Some animals are easier to domesticate than others, however some animals seem impossible to domesticate. Crocodiles do not attack humans in one village. A village called Bazoul can be found in the West African country of Burkina Faso. There are many wild crocodiles that coexist with humans here. In fact, children have been observed playing with them. Apparently, the people of this area have been feeding these crocodiles for so many generations that the crocodiles no longer feel the need to hunt humans or see them as a threat.
The decaying and sunken Black Pyramid of Egypt houses the tombs of a pharaoh and his three wives
'Black' Pyramid of Amenemhet IIICredit: Vincent Brown; CC-BY-2.0 The Black Pyramid of Egypt was built by Pharoah Amenemhet III who reigned from 1860 BC to 1814 BC during the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.
About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
An ancient version of the Bible described God as a villain
The New Testament as we know it today became the standardized canon in the late 4th century. Several other people attempted to make the canon before the 4th century. One of the first people who attempted to make a New Testament canon was a theologian named Marcion of Sinope.
The surprising content of the world's oldest Christian letter sent between two brothers who lived in 230 AD
World's oldest Christian letterCredit: @NermienRiad/Twitter. The world's oldest Christian letter dates back to the 3rd century AD during the time of Roman Egypt. The letter which was actually written on Egpytian papyrus had been in the possession of the Univeristy of Basel, Switzerland for over a century. However, researchers had not analyzed it until recently.
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
Qatar authorities confiscate Brazilian fans' flag after mistaking Pernmbuco state colors for banned LGBTQ rainbow colors
Two Brazilian women had their home state's flag thrown to the ground and stepped on after a man misinterpreted it for an LGBTQ pride flag outside Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday. The shocking incident took place as World Cup fans were leaving the stadium following Saudi Arabia's miraculous 2-1...
Ancient Egyptian mummification was never intended to preserve bodies, new exhibit reveals
It's long been believed that mummification was meant to preserve the dead. It turns out that notion is dead wrong.
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
Gold Jesus coin that is 1,000 years old that was bought for £450 in 1992 sells in London auction for £54,000
A 1,000-year-old gold coin commemorating Jesus Christ's 'Crown of Thorns' that was bought for £420 in 1992 has sold at auction for £54,000. The extremely rare 'Royal d'or' coin was one of six recovered from a treasure hoard found at Deauville, in Normandy, France, during new town planning in 1861.
