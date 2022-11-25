ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Andrei Tapalaga

Stone Showing Virgin Mary Pregnant With the Womb of Jesus Discovered

Stone found in 1996 showcasing Virgin Mary pregnant with Jesus ChristHistory of Yesterday. This stone showcasing the Virgin Mary with the womb of Jesus Christ had been discovered in 1996 by a man from Egypt named Ahmed Hany. It is said that the stone had been analyzed by a few experts, but Ahmed Hany never decided to make the stone public, until now.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
Ingram Atkinson

In this village crocodiles do not attack humans; in fact they live together in harmony

Some animals are easier to domesticate than others, however some animals seem impossible to domesticate. Crocodiles do not attack humans in one village. A village called Bazoul can be found in the West African country of Burkina Faso. There are many wild crocodiles that coexist with humans here. In fact, children have been observed playing with them. Apparently, the people of this area have been feeding these crocodiles for so many generations that the crocodiles no longer feel the need to hunt humans or see them as a threat.
Ricky

An ancient version of the Bible described God as a villain

The New Testament as we know it today became the standardized canon in the late 4th century. Several other people attempted to make the canon before the 4th century. One of the first people who attempted to make a New Testament canon was a theologian named Marcion of Sinope.
Anita Durairaj

The surprising content of the world's oldest Christian letter sent between two brothers who lived in 230 AD

World's oldest Christian letterCredit: @NermienRiad/Twitter. The world's oldest Christian letter dates back to the 3rd century AD during the time of Roman Egypt. The letter which was actually written on Egpytian papyrus had been in the possession of the Univeristy of Basel, Switzerland for over a century. However, researchers had not analyzed it until recently.
The Independent

Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD

Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...

