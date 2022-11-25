ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanab, UT

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter

This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
EVANSVILLE, IN
pethelpful.com

Shelter Dog in Texas at Risk of Euthanasia Needs a Hero to Save Him

It is heartbreaking to think about all the dogs that are available for adoption with no one interested in taking them home. There's nothing more tragic than knowing there are sweet and loving dogs deprived of the care and attention they deserve. One dog is desperately looking for some love at a shelter in Texas and the video of this pup is so important to watch.
TEXAS STATE
DogTime

Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
IOWA STATE
Newsweek

German Shepherd Dad Rejecting His Puppy Leaves Internet in Stitches

A dog named Bob has left the internet in stitches after a video of him walking away from one of his puppies went viral on social media. The viral clip shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner under the username Von.jakoba, shows the German shepherd walking away from his owner as he puts his puppy close to him, saying "immediately know."
pethelpful.com

Top 10 Small Dog Breeds

Larry Slawson received his Master's Degree from UNC Charlotte. He has 15+ years of experience with dogs and various pets. In the world of dogs, there exists a number of incredibly small and petite breeds renowned for their short stature, light weight, and adorable appearance. Of the nearly 400+ dog breeds that currently exist worldwide, several dogs stand out above the rest in regard to their small size and overall stature.
Franklin County Free Press

CVAS: Meet Bayou and Earl Grey, pets of the week

Meet Bayou and Earl Grey, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Bayou and Earl Grey would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1050M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy