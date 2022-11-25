ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

NHS ‘needs thousands more staff to meet cost of living crisis demands’

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3juf_0jNBeILA00

NHS therapy services won’t be able to manage increased demand driven by the cost of a living crisis as they are already thousands of therapists short, The Independent has been told.

NHS counselling services in England are not meeting therapy access targets due to a shortfall of 2,000 workers, according to sources.

The findings come as a poll by the UK Council for Psychotherapy (UKCP) and YouGov, shared with The Independent , found that almost one in two adults felt the cost of living crisis was affecting their mental health .

According to the survey of more than 2,000 adults, 25 to 34 years old were most likely to say the cost of the living crisis was impacting their mental health.

Adam Jones, policy and public affairs manager for the UKCP, said “I think what we’re concerned about is the fact that already, there is a record level of demand for mental health services. We also know there are record rates of prescription for antidepressant medication as well. We’re concerned the capacity currently is already falling short.

“So with the rising demand going forward, we’re concerned that services are going to be stretched, waiting time is going to go up, average number of therapy sessions received is going to go down

He warned that although the NHS is focussed on training new therapists, there was already an existing workforce of psychotherapists and counsellors who don’t work in the NHS.

“We’d like to see more targeted recruitment of psychotherapists and counsellors who are already trained, and so that most would only require a short adaptive training to be able to work in an NHS context.”

Mr Jones warned there was a risk of a “two-tier” mental health system developing with people from higher income households able to pay privately.

He said: “In the current context, the idea of paying for therapy privately, is completely beyond the reach of many, many people and, that does create a two-tier system. There's also other lifestyle factors that people from higher income backgrounds benefit from in terms of that mental health.”

Regarding the needs of children, Mr Jones said therapists had reported concerns that there “doesn't seem to be a plan in place that can meet the severity of need, that exists now and is likely to worsen in children in the coming months”.

The latest data for NHS talking therapy services (IAPT), which are offered to people with low to moderate depression, showed that in 2021-22, 1.8 million people were referred for treatment but only 1.2 million started it.

NHS plans published in 2019 aimed to have 2,940 new IAPT therapists by 2023/23, however, The Independent understands that services are around 2,000 therapists short of what they need, as of this year.

Internal concerns have been raised within the NHS that IAPT services are falling short of targets by 35 per cent, which is the equivalent of 40,000 people missing out on care a month, one source explained.

The UKCP poll found that 29 per cent of people said they would need to cut down on nutritious food, 33 per cent said they would have less to spend on their physical health and 28 per cent said they’d be unable to support their mental health because of the rising cost of living.

Professor Sarah Niblock, chief executive of UKCP, warned: “Cost of living is not isolated to the affordability of heating or eating well, it has a direct interaction with our anxiety and our children’s anxiety. As a nation already feeling the mental health impact of the covid pandemic, this next wave of fear and reduced financial support is exacerbating the mental health crisis.

“UKCP works to raise awareness of the importance therapy can play in supporting the nation’s mental health, now more important than ever, as we see the mental health crisis reaching crunch point.”

According to the poll, people in higher-income households reported being more able to support their physical and mental health.

When asked about the mention, 22 per cent of people already said they were taking medication for their mental health more than once a week.

Dr Syed Azmatullah, from UKCP, said: “As a psychotherapist, it concerns me that almost half the nation is feeling the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, not just on their wallets but also on their mental wellbeing.

“These figures begin to show the extent and long-term impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the nation. Even if the crisis ended tomorrow, the long-term impact is going to be far-reaching.  The crisis is affecting people from all backgrounds, and all ages – although 25-34 year-olds are feeling the strain on their mental wellbeing more than any other age group – with two in three feeling their mental health is affected by the cost of living crisis.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS remains committed to increasing support through its world-leading talking therapy services, and in August more than 145,000 people were referred for help, up 5 per cent on the same period last year following a campaign urging people to self-refer if they need support.

“In line with the Long Term Plan the NHS is also increasing the number of trainee places for new entrants to the workforce, so if you are interested in pursuing a rewarding and interesting career helping patients from all walks of life, get in touch and find out more about joining our world-leading talking therapy service.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom

A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
The Independent

Diphtheria risk for public ‘very low’ despite rise in asylum seeker cases

The Health Secretary has insisted the risk of the public getting diphtheria is “very low” despite an expected rise in the number of infections being recorded among asylum seekers.Steve Barclay said hundreds of migrants were vaccinated against the highly contagious disease before being moved out of the Manston processing centre in Kent to hotels around the country, but stressed the situation was being monitored “closely”.By November 10, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had identified 39 diphtheria cases among asylum seekers in England this year.The number is understood to have risen to about 50, with officials expected to confirm the...
The Independent

‘My door is open but contingency plans must be made’ – Health Secretary

The Health Secretary has insisted his “door is open” to resume talks with health unions to avert unprecedented strike action in the NHS as he warned “there will be impacts on patients if the strikes go ahead”.Steve Barclay said he is “very happy to continue dialogue” with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).It comes amid reports that armed forces personnel could drive ambulances and stand in for frontline hospital roles under contingency plans ahead of strikes by a range of different NHS workers.Mr Barclay said he has not formally contacted the military about stepping in to assist the NHS during...
The Independent

Facebook hit with vast fine as owner Meta accused of violating people’s privacy

Ireland‘s data privacy regulator imposed a 265 million euro ($277 million) fine on social media giant Facebook on Monday, bringing the total it has fined parent group Meta to almost 1 billion euros.The penalty resulted from an investigation, started in April 2021, related to the discovery of a collated dataset of Facebook personal data that had been made available online. Facebook was also ordered to make a range of corrective measures.Monday’s fine is the fourth Ireland‘s Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) has levied against one of Meta‘s companies. It is Meta‘s lead privacy regulator within the European Union, and has 13 more inquiries into the social...
The Independent

Health chiefs acted to stop diphtheria outbreak at asylum centre, minister insists

More than 500 people at the Manston asylum centre were vaccinated against diphtheria, the health secretary says, after controversy over their removal to hotels.Suella Braverman, the home secretary, is under fresh pressure after a report that more than 70 people suspected to have the highly-contagious disease were relocated across the country.But Steve Barclay denied the government has been negligent – as he insisted there is only a “very low” risk to the general public, because most people also have the protection of a childhood jab.“We vaccinated a range of people at Manston before they were moved, so that was...
The Independent

Kate says ‘not enough being done’ to recognise importance of early childhood

The Princess of Wales has said “not enough is being done” to recognise the “unique potential” of early childhood.Kate, writing in the Daily Telegraph, has vowed to “do everything I can” to “secure much greater focus on those first crucial few years”.The princess said people have to fully appreciate early childhood and do everything they can to nurture children and those who care for them if society is to tackle the complex challenges it faces.She wrote: “Over the past 10 years, talking to a wide range of experts about how we deal with societal issues like poor mental and physical...
The Independent

Voices: I couldn’t afford to live, so I asked doctors to help me die – and they said yes

My name is Amir. I am 55 years old and live in Canada. I suffer from a number of physical and emotional ailments. I have 24/7 pain due to severe spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic anxiety disorder, depression, pretty severe asthma (I need three different inhalers to breathe) and early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I can’t work due to disability, and for the last decade or so, I have been relying on the Ontario Disability Support Program (or ODSP) as my primary source of income.This past July, I was informed...
The Independent

Parents hit by bills crisis making ‘impossible choices between nappies and food’, charity warns

Alice had her phone at the ready, waiting for the NHS to call back about her dental problems. The 37-year-old from Wembley, who relies on benefits, was in excruciating discomfort and hoping the NHS could provide a dentist to sort it out. She prided herself, though, on being appreciative for what she had despite going days without food and sitting in the dark at night to cut down on bills. Yet today she was tearful because of what her seven-year-old daughter had been saying.The single mother, who worked as a manager at McDonald’s and quit her job to have a...
The Independent

Charity launches ‘festival of kindness’ to help the homeless over Christmas

A charity is launching a “festival of kindness” to help the homeless this Christmas.The cost-of-living crisis has had devastating consequences for vulnerable people and those who experience homelessness across the UK.Social Bite has launched its Festival of Kindness online and in five cities across the UK, in a bid to spread some festive goodwill and kindness during these difficult times.The charity is urging people to buy an extra gift this year which will be donated to people who are most in need during the cost-of-living crisis this Christmas.Backed by stars Martin Kemp, and Emma and Matt Willis, Social Bite has...
The Independent

Matt Hancock news - live: ‘Politics is showbusiness for ugly people’, says Shapps

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said Matt Hancock’s stint in the jungle indicates he may have come to the conclusion his career in Westminster is “pretty much done.”As the former health secretary returns home after coming third in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, Mr Shapps told Times Radio: “I do think... that his true position should have been in Parliament this last few weeks, and serving his constituents.“You know, it’s often said that... politics is showbusiness for ugly people. He should be with us uglies back in the House rather than the jungle down under.”Asked if that means Mr Hancock should...
The Independent

Covid boosters provide only limited protection against illness, new study finds

New Covid-19 boosters offer limited protection against subvariants, new research has found. The study found that bivalent boosters, those that protect against the original Covid-19 virus and new Omicron variants, provide only slightly more protection than regular monovalent boosters. The CDC analysed more than 360,000 health records of not-immunocompromised people 18 years old and older who were given the new boosters between 14 September and 11 November and found they protect against 40 to 60 per cent of symptomatic infections. “This protection is not 100 per cent, but it is something,” Dr Ruth Link-Gelles, an epidemiologist at the CDC,...
The Independent

The Independent

942K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy