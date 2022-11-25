Fleur East says Strictly has been a ‘blessing’ for her marriage as she discusses show’s ‘curse’

Fleur East has discussed the “ Strictly curse” – the notion that the show is so intoxicating that the celebrities who participate end up falling in love with their professional coaches and splitting with their actual partners.

Singer and rapper East, who got a perfect score of 40 last Saturday (19 November) in Blackpool, was talking about the BBC One show’s impact on relationships in the newest episode of The Graham Norton Show .

When asked about the “ Strictly curse”, she said: “The show’s been a blessing for my marriage, it’s been great. We’ve been together for 12 years and how often in your marriage do you dress up and look different every week, and get to do all these sexy dances in front of your husband?

“After the Argentine Tango, it was like we got married again! It was wonderful.”

East married her fashion designer husband Marcel Badiane-Robin in 2019. Find a rundown of all the Strictly celebrities who have had romances with their dance coaches over the years, here .

Speaking about performing on the show in Blackpool, she added: “It is the most iconic week of the show and to get there and score so well was incredible, especially as it has been rough being in the dance off twice and having lots of harsh criticism.”

East and her pro partner Vito Coppola received the first perfect score of the 2022 series last week , when the show returned to the historic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the first time since 2019.

East’s mother was shown in the audience tearing up at her daughter’s success.

It was a high scoring night, with Helen Skelton receiving 39 points, while Hamza Yassin scored 38.

East will appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday 25 November at 10.40pm on BBC One.