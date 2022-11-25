ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fleur East says Strictly has been a ‘blessing’ for her marriage as she discusses show’s ‘curse’

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FApXP_0jNBeGZi00

Fleur East has discussed the “ Strictly curse” – the notion that the show is so intoxicating that the celebrities who participate end up falling in love with their professional coaches and splitting with their actual partners.

Singer and rapper East, who got a perfect score of 40 last Saturday (19 November) in Blackpool, was talking about the BBC One show’s impact on relationships in the newest episode of The Graham Norton Show .

When asked about the “ Strictly curse”, she said: “The show’s been a blessing for my marriage, it’s been great. We’ve been together for 12 years and how often in your marriage do you dress up and look different every week, and get to do all these sexy dances in front of your husband?

“After the Argentine Tango, it was like we got married again! It was wonderful.”

East married her fashion designer husband Marcel Badiane-Robin in 2019. Find a rundown of all the Strictly celebrities who have had romances with their dance coaches over the years, here .

Speaking about performing on the show in Blackpool, she added: “It is the most iconic week of the show and to get there and score so well was incredible, especially as it has been rough being in the dance off twice and having lots of harsh criticism.”

East and her pro partner Vito Coppola received the first perfect score of the 2022 series last week , when the show returned to the historic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the first time since 2019.

East’s mother was shown in the audience tearing up at her daughter’s success.

It was a high scoring night, with Helen Skelton receiving 39 points, while Hamza Yassin scored 38.

East will appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday 25 November at 10.40pm on BBC One.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen’s reaction to Harry and Meghan naming their daughter Lilibet revealed in new book

Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to learning that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had named their daughter after her has been revealed in a new book. Harry and Meghan’s daughter was born on 4 June 2021. They announced that she had been christened Lilibet “Lili” Diana in honour of the Queen and Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. After Lilibet’s birth, some reports suggested that the Queen – whose reign as monarch ended came to an end with her death on 8 September this year – had not been consulted about using the name in advance. At the time,...
The Independent

Shelly Unitt: Who is the café owner engaged to I’m a Celeb winner Jill Scott?

Jill Scott has been crowned the winner of the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity.The ex-England international footballer beat Conservative MP Matt Hancock and actor Owen Warner in the final on Sunday (27 November).Her stint on the popular ITV reality series has raised Scott’s profile considerably, causing interest to spike in her career and achievements before appearing on I’m a Celeb, as well as her personal life.As she discussed on the series, Scott is gay, and is in a relationship with Shelly Unitt.Unitt, 37, is the sister of former international footballer Rachel Unitt. She currently works as a community...
The Independent

Hugh Grant says he tried to get out of filming ‘excruciating’ Love Actually scene

Hugh Grant has opened up about the difficulties he faced filming one of Love Actually’s best-known scenes.In the 2003 Christmas film, Grant played David, the Prime Minister of the UK who falls in love with a junior member of his household staff, played by Martine McCutcheon.One memorable scene saw the character dancing around 10 Downing Street to “Jump” by The Pointer Sisters, before he is spotted by a member of staff.Speaking to Diane Sawyer for ABC’s The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, Grant claimed that his dancing was “out of time” in the film’s final...
The Independent

Mike Tindall plans to ‘bashfully hide away’ at next royal family gathering

Mike Tindall says he plans to “bashfully hide away” at his next family gathering after amusing his campmates on I’m A Celebrity with a story of him splitting his trousers in front of his mother-in-law, the Princess Royal.The 44-year-old former rugby player told his co-stars on the ITV show about the incident, which occurred on the dance floor at his wife Zara’s 70s-themed 30th birthday party, prompting much laughter.Tindall narrowly missed out on a place in Sunday night’s final after becoming the eighth contestant eliminated from the ITV show.This post has absolutely nothing to do with Mike in his Budgy...
The Independent

Camilla appoints ‘Queen’s companions’ and her first equerry

The women who will support the Queen Consort as she carries out her key official and state duties have been announced by Buckingham Palace.Camilla, 75, is to have six Queen’s companions, not traditional ladies-in-waiting, in addition to her private secretary and deputy private secretary, Buckingham Palace said.They are Camilla’s trusted friends Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz and Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, who is a professional interior designer, Lady Katharine Brooke and Baroness Carlyn Chisholm, who is now a non-affiliated peer.The sixth is Camilla’s close friend Lady Sarah Keswick, whose husband, Sir Chips Keswick, retired as Arsenal chairman in 2020...
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
HollywoodLife

North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits

Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
Bossip

Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia In Nigerian Wedding

Porsha Williams finally became Mrs. Simon Guobadia in a private Nigerian wedding ceremony and the photos from the nuptials are extravagant. On Friday the former RHOA star tied the knot at Atlanta’s Four Seasons Hotel and Porsha and Simon celebrated their love according to traditions from Simon’s hometown, Benin City in Nigeria’s Edo State.
ATLANTA, GA
Reality Tea

Val Chmerkovskiy Talks About Competing With Partner Gabby Windey On Dancing With The Stars; Says “She Definitely Had Something Special About Her”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was challenging for pro Val Chmerkovskiy and his partner, Gabby Windey. Val tested positive for Covid-19 and couldn’t compete in the Halloween show. DWTS pro Alan Bersten stepped in to dance with Gabby. The duo scored 38/40 for their vampire-themed Argentine Tango. While Gabby initially found love with […] The post Val Chmerkovskiy Talks About Competing With Partner Gabby Windey On Dancing With The Stars; Says “She Definitely Had Something Special About Her” appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Independent

‘I’m a massive royalist’: Catherine Zeta-Jones says she was ‘really upset’ about Queen’s death

Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she was “really, really upset” when she learned about Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September this year. Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams in Netflix’s new series Wednesday, added that she identifies as a “massive royalist” in a new interview. Speaking toThe Telegraph, the Oscar-winning actor described the moment she found out Britain’s longest-serving monarch had died. Zeta-Jones said she was on a plane leaving the UK when her son Dylan, 22, broke the news to her. “‘I was really, really upset. I’m a massive royalist. In our family we’ll dress up on royal occasions....
People

Jordyn Woods Celebrates Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on His 27th Birthday: 'Nothing Short of Amazing'

After years of close friendship, the reality TV star and NBA player took their relationship to the next level in 2020 Jordyn Woods is celebrating her love for Karl-Anthony Towns on his birthday.  On Tuesday, the TV personality shared a sweet Instagram post for Towns' 27th birthday. Posting a series of photos of her and her beau's special moments over the last two years, Woods wrote, "I'm so blessed that our friendship blossomed into the relationship we have today." Woods, 25, continued with her birthday tribute: "Being on this journey...
Popculture

'The Voice' Singer Marries 'Love of Her Life'

Singer Rachael Leahcar, who participated in the first season of The Voice Australia, married the "love of her life" on Nov. 25. Leahcar, 28, and Chris Johinke tied the knot in the Adelaide Hills in front of 100 guests. The singer finished in third place on The Voice Australia in 2012 and has released five albums since gaining fame.
The Independent

The Independent

942K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy