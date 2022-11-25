ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Former Brexit Party MEP drowned out by groans after defending Liz Truss on Question Time

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A former Brexit Party MEP was met with groans after he defended Liz Truss.

Speaking on BBC Question Time , Ben Habib left the audience laughing and groaning after he said he was "going to defend Liz Truss" during a discussion about the economy and upcoming RMT strikes.

"What do you make of the response you got to this?" host Fiona Bruce asked.

"Fair enough," Habib continued. But then added: "Liz Truss was utterly defenestrated by the treasury and by the Bank of England."

"Liz Truss had the right idea. You cannot get out of this problem without growth", he added.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"We have borrowed to the hilt, taxation is as high as it can be now".

Truss was the prime minister for around seven weeks but was forced to resign after her economic policies sent the pound tumbling. So defending her is a bit of a rogue take.

People clapped Habib at the end but the British people are pretty polite...

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Jeremy Hunt loses his cool when quizzed about Brexit by Beth Rigby

Jeremy Hunt appeared to get a bit hot under the collar during an interview with Sky News' Beth Rigby.Rigby described Brexit as "the elephant in the room" in terms of why the economy is floundering in the interview, and it all went downhill from there.The chancellor said: "I don't accept that Brexit is the cause of the big economic difficulties that we face," and said voting to leave was a "choice" the British people made.Rigby went on to remind Hunt of an OBR forecast showing Brexit will cause a 4 per cent GDP reduction over the longer term, amounting to...
Indy100

Keir Starmer fends off laughing teenagers who want to know which Tory he has kissed

Keir Starmer refused to reveal the identity of a Tory he has kissed.The leader of the Labour Party was answering questions from A-level politics students from St George's School in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, for an edition of the Telegraph's Chopper's Politics podcast and was asked by one named Ruby "which Tory" he had kissed.Students laughed and Starmer said: "I'm not going to start disclosing that sort of thing"."When I was your age or maybe a bit older meeting people I didn't sort of say 'this is a great night out, how's it going but before I go any further can I...
Indy100

Boris Johnson's infamous expensive gold wallpaper is already peeling, Jeremy Hunt says

It became one of the most talked about details of Boris Johnson’s time as PM, and now Jeremy Hunt has said that the infamous expensive gold wallpaper inside Number 10 is already peeling. The £840-a-roll gold wallpaper he used to refurbish his flat last year raised plenty of eyebrows at the time. But according to the Chancellor, Liz Truss had it painted over during her very short-lived stay inside Downing Street. Steven Swinford, the Political Editor at the Times, relayed comments from Hunt during the Spectator Parliamentarian of the Year 2022 event on Twitter.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
Indy100

Which MPs are standing down at the next general election?

Even though it could still be (at most) two years away, politicians are still looking ahead to the next general election and whether they will contest the seat once again – with Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison being the latest Conservative MP to say they will not.Davison, who juggles a presenting job on GB News alongside her role in the House of Commons, announced her intention to stand down at the next election on her Facebook page on Friday.Confirming she would continue to represent constituents until the election is called, she wrote: “I will always be humbled to have had...
Indy100

What just happened to the Scottish independence campaign and how are people reacting?

The fight for Scottish Independence was dealt a significant blow yesterday (23 November) after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Scotland’s government is not allowed to hold a second independence referendum without the agreement of Westminster.The last referendum in which Scots voted on whether to separate from the UK was held on 18 September 2014. “No” won with 2,001,926 votes (55.3 per cent).Since the narrow vote for the UK to leave the European Union in 2016, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been campaigning for a second referendum on independence, known as "indyref2", particularly as Scotland strongly backed staying in...
Indy100

Andy Burnham mocks Matt Hancock for being better at 'Bushtucker trials than clinical trials'

Andy Burnham has savaged Matt Hancock for appearing on reality TV, joking that he is better "at showbiz than politics".Speaking on BBC's Question Time about the politician's appearance on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, the Manchester mayor said: "He's clearly better at showbiz than he is at politics...better at Bushtucker trials than clinical trials, for sure."He continued: "He's not, in my view, a bad person, but it is a bad judgement because politicians should be about we - what's good for us."But this is all about me, isn't it, me, me and my situation and a cost-of-living crisis...
Indy100

Mumsnet has the final say on Matt Hancock's stint on I'm A Celebrity

Mumsnet users have had the final say on Matt Hancock's stint on I'm A Celebrity - and they have mixed views.Posting on Mumsnet, one user reflected on Hancock's time in the jungle and why he lasted so long. They questioned why people voted for him to stay in the show.But the comments were a mixed bag. Some were fans of the former health secretary:"He’s triggering all the right people," one said.He is so good on it," another wrote.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut others were not so enamoured with his time on the show:One said: "He’s vile but...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy