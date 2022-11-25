ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Russian Radio Host Urges Soldiers To Die for the Motherland in Tearful Rant

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has invoked patriotism and condemned those who have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine on his radio show, during which he appeared to express the full gamut of emotions.

Solovyov's intonation ranged from barely discernible whisper to full-throttled roar during a segment on his radio show Full Contact (Polniy Kontakt ) in which he outlined the supposed threat that Russia faced.

Cracking a smile as he said how he was "proud of my friends who are fighting," the ally of Vladimir Putin described how he thought the current generation was softer than that of World War II, when soldiers voluntarily went to recruitment offices.

"First, the motherland said, 'Son, I need you,'" said Solovyov, who was moved to tears by this thought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bC5H5_0jNBe8b900

He then talked about the difficulties that Russia has faced in the war, which have included setbacks such as as its withdrawal from Kherson.

"This is war. They are killing us," he said.

"The motherland is in danger. There is no greater valor and happiness for a man than to give his life for the motherland for his comrades," he said. "I believe that many don't understand this, for them there is no better valor than to eat and drink until they get cirrhosis of the liver."

He then contrasted his own experience with those of other rich Russians, saying they would "croak…with small diamonds somewhere on a beautiful villa near Lake Como."

"But I made my choice and it's different," said Solovyov, as if highlighting the "sacrifices" he has made during the war.

He had a villa in Loveno Sopra Maneggio, one of three properties he owned in Italy that were seized by authorities following the imposition of sanctions on Putin and his allies.

He then castigated men who had left the country to avoid the draft

"You ran to Israel, to Georgia, to the Baltics, Armenia, anywhere. Did you run away from war? You ran away from your motherland. Don't you dare come back, you are servants of the Nazi regime," he said, referring to Moscow's claim that its war aim was to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

"You're the vomit of the Russian earth. There is no place for you in my motherland, you don't deserve her," he added.

A clip of Solovyov's radio show was tweeted by Russia watcher Julia Davis, who wrote: "Feast your eyes on Vladimir Solovyov, the man of constant sorrow: he cries, he sighs, he lies.

"He encourages Russians to die for the motherland and praises himself for his 'choice' to give up his Italian villa (it was seized and he was sanctioned, so the choice was made for him)," she wrote.

Solovyov has made regular threats against Ukraine and the West on the television show he anchors but recently faced a rare moment of dissent from panelist Yaakov Kedmi, an Israeli politician and diplomat.

Kedmi described as "obscene" Solvyov's rhetoric to destroy Kyiv and wipe Kharkiv "off the face of the Earth."

"It's criminal to bomb peaceful cities," he said.

Comments / 22

Ken Little
2d ago

why isn't he at the front line fighting for his motherland. it's easy to let someone died for your believe. I guess he forgot the motherland are dumping it son in a dump and burning them without a proper funeral

Reply
14
DAN DUARTE
2d ago

In WW2 Russia was fighting REAL Nazi's! But NOW soldiers are sent into battle with little training and NOT well fed! Ukrainian's wish that their enemy Russia would just get lost and go back home! Ukraine was NEVER originally part of Russia!

Reply
9
DAN DUARTE
2d ago

He's ALL talk and NO action! He's chicken! He needs to go to Ukraine and see Russia's poorly trained troops in action!

Reply
12
Related
brytfmonline.com

The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”

There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
Newsweek

Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'

A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1050M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy