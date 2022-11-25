COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- REAL Messenger, the social app for real estate that puts agents back in control of their business, today announced that Kamal Shaik will serve as its new chief data officer. Shaik previously served as director of data products and programs for Meta (formerly Facebook) and is a technology leader with 15 years of experience delivering business-impacting data-driven programs, products, data warehouse, data science and machine learning (ML) use cases (i.e., Customer 360 and the recommendation engine). He has also successfully launched customer-facing and revenue-generating products and programs and is highly experienced in defining strategy, vision and product roadmaps. Shaik brings a wealth of knowledge to the REAL team to help enhance the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app, which went live this past July. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005037/en/ REAL Messenger Announces New Chief Data Officer Kamal Shaik (Photo: Business Wire)

