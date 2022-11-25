ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

China eases COVID rules after protests

Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe "zero COVID" strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
The Associated Press

REAL Messenger Welcomes New Chief Data Officer Kamal Shaik

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- REAL Messenger, the social app for real estate that puts agents back in control of their business, today announced that Kamal Shaik will serve as its new chief data officer. Shaik previously served as director of data products and programs for Meta (formerly Facebook) and is a technology leader with 15 years of experience delivering business-impacting data-driven programs, products, data warehouse, data science and machine learning (ML) use cases (i.e., Customer 360 and the recommendation engine). He has also successfully launched customer-facing and revenue-generating products and programs and is highly experienced in defining strategy, vision and product roadmaps. Shaik brings a wealth of knowledge to the REAL team to help enhance the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app, which went live this past July. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005037/en/ REAL Messenger Announces New Chief Data Officer Kamal Shaik (Photo: Business Wire)
Deadline

‘Fauda’ Creators Lior Raz & Avi Issacharoff On Upcoming Netflix, Showtime Projects; Developing International Content & Working With India – IFFI Goa

Fauda creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff are attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the world premiere of the fourth season of the show. Since the first season started streaming on Netflix, the Israeli political thriller has built up a huge following in India, and also has a Hindi-language remake, produced by Applause Entertainment for local streamer SonyLiv.  “When Netflix first bought the show, we started to notice on social media that we were getting so many followers in India,” says Raz, speaking to Deadline on the sidelines of the festival. “We didn’t know what was...
WacoTrib.com

Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a ratings downgrade by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities...
WacoTrib.com

Ray Perryman: Eight billion people means 'all of the above' energy strategy

World population recently reached the eight billion milestone, according to estimates from the United Nations. That’s up from about 2.5 billion people in 1950, with a gain of a billion since 2010. However, population growth rates are falling, and the total will likely peak at around 10.4 billion in the 2080s.
governing.com

Upheaval at Twitter Worries Government Agency Users

Government agencies that have become accustomed to using Twitter as a communication tool have watched the platform undergo tumultuous changes under its new leadership. The situation has been fast-changing. A move away from previous verification methods and the launch of Twitter Blue, since put on hold, raised impersonation and misinformation risks. Early staff resignations also reportedly saw the company’s chief privacy officer, CISO and chief compliance officer exit, per The Verge. The flood of employees leaving late last week also included “half the trust and safety policy team, including a majority of those who work on spotting misinformation, spam, fake accounts and impersonation” an employee told The Washington Post.

