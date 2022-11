ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh talked one-on-one with WXYZ after Michigan's dominant road win over Ohio State to clinch a second straight trip to the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines head coach discussed the sweet satisfaction of winning in Columbus, still having big plays up his sleeve, and the way JJ McCarthy and Donovan Edwards stepped up.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO