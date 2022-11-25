Read full article on original website
Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Suffers Data Breach – Here’s What Happened
The Canadian crypto exchange platform, Coinsquare recently suffered a data breach. It is the first exchange to have received registration from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). The data violation has compromised the user’s personal information. Coinsquare also shut down its operations in the month of November....
The Latest Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin Struggling To Resurge, Ethereum Has Seen Better Days And Big Eyes Coin Continues To Rise
Since the FTX Exchange collapsed on November 11th, the crypto industry has been struggling to recover. The crypto economy wasn’t doing great, to begin with, but this recent event has only added insult to injury. Who would have imagined that after peaking at an astronomical $64,978.89 in November 2021,...
Proof Of Reserves: Why Binance Is Launching A Website Dedicated To Transparency
Binance announced on Friday that it is establishing a new proof of reserves (PoR) website to prove that it holds client assets in full as a digital currency keeper. Binance has Bitcoin reserves to start. Currently, the company’s BTC reserve ratio is 101%. This indicates that the cryptocurrency has sufficient supply to cover all user balances.
Expand Your Portfolio With These 3 Tokens – Bitcoin, Cronos And Big Eyes Coin
The best way to take advantage of the high level of profit potential in the cryptocurrency industry is by adopting a diverse portfolio. This enables users to invest in multiple tokens, taking full advantage of the peculiarities of each project. Careful consideration must be taken before adopting a diverse portfolio...
Oryen Network raises over $1,000,000 to develop superior staking platform than Maker or Curve, while presale buyers already 2X
Staking has been a core function of blockchain technologies for two central purposes: security and yield. Layer one blockchains utilizing the Proof of Stake consensus mechanism rely on investors to stake the native assets to secure the network. Many DeFi protocols require staking to build a liquidity pool so the protocol can function. But there has been minimal technological advancement in the staking process until Oryen Network.
Will The Next Meme Coin, Rocketize Token, Overpower The Market Competitors Like Ripple And Decentraland?
Crypto users are aware of the struggles the market has been facing for the last few years. In this era of crisis, many new cryptocurrencies are still yet to release. These currencies have the futuristic goal of providing facilities to their users. Rocketize Token (JATO) is a blend of comic, visual, and literary formats. Ripple (XRP) is a deflationary cryptocurrency. As its supply decreases, there are more chances for new tokens to emerge. Meanwhile, the price of Decentraland (MANA) has fallen in the last few years. Read this article to know more about the mentioned coins.
Where To Buy, Sell And Trade Crypto Following FTX Disaster
The untimely, controversial and crypto-market damaging implosion of the FTX exchange platform left traders with a nagging dilemma – where to easily but securely buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies right now. Truth be told, there are more than 600 crypto exchange platforms across the world right now so finding...
How tech layoffs could impact the housing market
(The Hill) – A series of layoffs at America’s major technology companies could put pressure on local housing markets amid a broader nationwide cooling. These layoffs, brought on in part by a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a decline in revenues, could cause forced sales, damage buyer confidence and lead […]
FTX Collapse Hurts Investor Confidence, Why These Companies Will Profit
The collapse of the second crypto exchange, FTX, may become one of the most traumatic episodes for the nascent asset class. However, as is often the norm in financial markets, the losses for one party implied profits for another. According to a report from Similarweb, cold wallet and hardware wallet...
Cryptocurrency For Beginners: How Cardano, Big Eyes Coin, And Binance Are The Perfect Coins To Start With
Cardano (ADA), Binance (BNB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three of the most crypto-beginner-friendly coins on the market. It takes a lot of guts to start investing in cryptocurrency. The possibility to make life-changing amounts of money exists. However, if you go about it the wrong way, you could end up less wealthy than before.
Genesis Global Capital Under Scrutiny By US State Regulators
Crypto trading firm Genesis, a renowned crypto lender and lists among the top lenders in the world, is reportedly under the lens of regulators in the state of Alabama and other U.S. states. The state securities department is undertaking a careful look at aspects which also concern the “interconnectedness of crypto firms.”
Crypto Community Could Still Save Money By Shifting from Zcash (ZEC) to Litecoin (LTC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Constant crypto crashes have made investors and traders on the market to deploy a different approach in a bid to scale their crypto portfolios. Time is also a significant consideration when looking for high-performing and depreciation-immuned assets to buy. The best strategy is to purchase and hold a viable asset and leave the asset in your wallet for several years, instead of jumping in and out of different assets for a few weeks or months.
Boost Your Confidence – Solana, Polkadot, And Big Eyes
It’s been established countless times that the cryptocurrency market is filled with alternatives. Anyone can purchase cryptocurrencies on the coin market. All you need is a reliable cryptocurrency exchange and spare money. However, there’s always a danger of buying the wrong crypto token. Specific cryptocurrency options will not add anything meaningful to your portfolio. You’d need to avoid them or suffer substantial losses.
