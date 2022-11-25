ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Lopez's consistent kicking adds to Newark Catholic's arsenal

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcSYn_0jNBbP1Y00

NEWARK — The task fell to Jose Lopez to ensure the Newark Catholic football team would not miss two opportunities to score.

Lopez was up to the challenge. NC’s sophomore kicker made two short field goals in last Saturday’s Division VII, Region 27 final in large part because of the way the Green Wave’s kicking game has executed all season.

"I was pretty confident overall. My teammates are helping me," said Lopez, who has junior Rocco Capretta holding for him. "It makes it a lot easier for me. It's just an easy routine. ... It's a little colder, but my coach and I had been practicing kicks all week in this extreme weather. I was mentally prepared."

Lopez’s 23-yard field goal capped NC’s long opening drive, and his 19-yard field goal punctuated the Green Wave’s long time-killing march in the fourth quarter. In between, he made three extra points following NC touchdowns in a 27-12 victory against River.

The Green Wave (11-1) plays Warren JFK (12-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Orrville in the state semifinals for the third consecutive season. The winner plays either New Bremen (11-3), the 2020 state champion, or Lima Central Catholic (10-4) for the state title at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Special teams, an often forgotten third phase, played a key role in the Green Wave advancing. Senior Nico Richards blocked a River extra point, and senior Mason Hackett’s 36-yard kickoff return early in the fourth quarter took brief momentum away from the Pilots after they had cut their deficit to 24-12.

"The little things are what wins the big games," Richards said. "It comes down to execution. (Coach Ryan Aiello) sets up the plan, and we execute."

Lopez’s kicking has been a big part of NC’s special teams success. He has missed just one of his 60 extra-point attempts this season.

It would be no surprise if kicking played a pivotal role in Saturday’s game. Ryan Auer made a game-winning field goal in the 2020 regional final against Shadyside, and the reliable Warren Knowlton made both of his extra points on a snow-covered field in last season’s state semifinal victory against JFK.

"If there's anything we've learned even looking back to last year, if you are not focusing on that third phase, you are going to be susceptible to losses and taking away potential opportunities," Aiello said.

JFK bypassed its kicking game last Saturday, converting a game-winning two-point conversion with 39 seconds left to beat Danville 22-21. It just the third time the Eagles have allowed at least 20 points this season, and the defense came up big in the third quarter when Thomas Easton turned momentum with an interception to set up a score.

Caleb Hadley threw a touchdown pass to Aidan Rossi to cut the deficit to 21-20, and he then converted the 2-pointer on a run, lining up in the backfield as he did on two prior TD runs as well. The Eagles will keep defenses on their toes much as River did last Saturday as Hadley, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior, or Rossi, 6-0, 180-pound senior, can take snaps.

"We had to make sure we matched what (River) was doing as best as we possibly could. It wasn't perfect. You saw us get a penalty late in the second half, which is inexcusable," Aiello said. "They did such a good job of putting us in some challenging situations. Some times we got it right and a couple times we got it wrong. The kids did a good job of keeping them in front for the most part, and you live another down."

ksnyder@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4541

Twitter: @newark_sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio high school football state semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LB injured on opening kickoff of The Game

Ohio State suffered a loss on the opening kickoff of The Game on Saturday. Freshman CJ Hicks collided with teammate Xavier Johnson on his return and went down to the ground with an apparent leg injury. Hicks needed to be tended to on the field and was unable to exit the field under his own power. The LB didn’t put any pressure on his right leg as he was being escorted off the field by two trainers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Ohio State Fans Cheer on The Buckeyes at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, OH – Saturday was the big day for Ohio State and Michigan fans. The two undefeated rivals went head-to-head today at the ‘Shoe. Local fans were at The Barn here in Zanesville watching. Ohio State and Michigan met for the first time in 1897 and fans were beyond excited to see the great rivals battle it out once again.
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Spun

Look: Legendary Ohio State Player Is Demanding A Job

A legendary Ohio State football player is demanding a job following Saturday's loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were throttled by the Wolverines at home on Saturday afternoon. Legendary Ohio State football player Maurice Clarett wants a job on the coaching staff. Clarett took to Twitter following the blowout loss on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3u3uzJx. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

FOX Big Noon Kickoff unveils set location for pregame show in Columbus for Week 13

FOX B1G Noon Kickoff unveiled its set location for the pregame show in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of one of the biggest rivalries in college football. The show will film at the Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC) starting at 9 a.m. ET, but fans are encouraged to get to the set and show their school spirit starting at 8 a.m. ET.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Ohio State isn’t going to fire Ryan Day, but they should

For the second year in a row, Ohio State’s season has effectively ended after an embarrassing loss at the hands of their biggest rival — this time at home, something that hasn’t happened against the Wolverines since the year 2000, and the first time the Buckeyes have lost The Game twice in a row since 1999-2000. While losing by far the biggest game of the year in consecutive seasons is cause for concern enough, Ohio State’s issues extend far beyond that, and the majority of the blame can be cast squarely on the shoulders of head coach Ryan Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh responds to Michigan-Ohio State flag plant

Even in rivalry games, the act of planting a flag on the opponent’s logo can prove quite controversial. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh does not share that opinion, though. Michigan players celebrated their win over Ohio State on Saturday by planting a flag on the famous “O” logo at midfield of Ohio Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
BuckeyesNow

Why The Buckeyes Lost To Michigan - And What They Should Do About It

It's a rainy, miserable day in Columbus that seems to reflect the mood Ohio State fans are feeling. Over on campus, the Buckeyes have some serious soul-searching to do. I shouldn't have to start by stating the obvious to Ohio State fans, but perhaps you are reading this and you're not a die-hard Buckeye: beating Michigan is the only thing that matters when you play for the Scarlet and Gray.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan

Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video

The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, U-M Defense, Jim Harbaugh

It's finally here. When the 2022 season kicked off, everyone already had the showdown in Columbus circled because of how things played out in 2021 and because it's "The Game". It's unlikely that everyone thought it would be 11-0 vs. 11-0, No. 2 vs. No. 3 or so important to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff pictures, but here we are. Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day have both been pretty tight lipped this week, so it's time to let the play do the talking.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy