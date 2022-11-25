ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch

When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Holiday train ride returns to Hammonton, NJ

It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
HAMMONTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. city celebrates Christmas with annual parade

Millville held its annual Christmas parade Friday night. The parade, which had the theme of “Your favorite Christmas story,” delighted children and adults alike as it traveled the approximately one-mile route along High Street from Harrison Avenue to Main Street at City Hall. Santa waved to the crowd...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings

Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

’Tis the Season to Get in the Holiday Spirit in Atlantic City!

Let Atlantic City entertain you with its Tinseltown Holiday Experience. Recently voted one of 2022’s “25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA” by Travel + Leisure, Atlantic City is debuting a citywide holiday celebration this year – the Atlantic City Tinseltown Holiday Experience – giving visitors the chance to be entertained and enjoy an array of fun holiday happenings throughout the resort and surrounding area.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phl17.com

South Jersey sandwich shop mindfully sources ingredients to reduce carbon footprint one ‘crumb’ at a time

Do you ever find yourself wanting a natural, light, and clean lunch? Well you need to run – not walk— to one of Crumb’s locations. They are located in Haddonfield, Bordentown, and Medford, New Jersey. Crumb is a café that puts energy mindfulness at the forefront. “We try to minimize as much of our carbon footprint as possible,” Crumb co-owner and chef Walter Gouldsbury says.
MEDFORD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County hosts Winterfest

Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Two Jersey Shore lots sell for record $21M

An unnamed businessman purchased two lots in Avalon, New Jersey, for a combined $21 million, setting a record for Seven Mile Island, PhillyVoice reported. The lots, at 163 and 165 68th Street, sold for $11.5 million and $9.5 million, respectively. The first lot is empty, while the second lot has a 4,700-square-foot home, which will be torn down in favor of a new 8,000-square foot “dream home,” the outlet reported.
AVALON, NJ
NJ.com

3 people stabbed during Thanksgiving brawl at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City

Three people were stabbed or cut during a large brawl early Thanksgiving morning at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police officers responded to reports of a fight at The Pool in Harrah’s around 1:30 Thursday morning, officials said. When they arrived, the officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of the resort and immediately learned that three people had been stabbed.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
