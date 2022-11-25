Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Related
Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch
When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
Holiday train ride returns to Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
N.J. city celebrates Christmas with annual parade
Millville held its annual Christmas parade Friday night. The parade, which had the theme of “Your favorite Christmas story,” delighted children and adults alike as it traveled the approximately one-mile route along High Street from Harrison Avenue to Main Street at City Hall. Santa waved to the crowd...
How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings
Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
shorelocalnews.com
’Tis the Season to Get in the Holiday Spirit in Atlantic City!
Let Atlantic City entertain you with its Tinseltown Holiday Experience. Recently voted one of 2022’s “25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA” by Travel + Leisure, Atlantic City is debuting a citywide holiday celebration this year – the Atlantic City Tinseltown Holiday Experience – giving visitors the chance to be entertained and enjoy an array of fun holiday happenings throughout the resort and surrounding area.
phl17.com
Lillo’s Tomato Pies features Trenton’s favorite homemade sandwiches and pizza
Hainesport, New Jersey is home to many restaurants. However, Lillo’s Tomato Pies co-owner John Paxia says Lillo’s is more than just a restaurant. “I consider us a lifestyle,” he beams. “It’s food that we would make right out of our kitchen,” his wife and Lillo’s co-owner, Lisa, chimes in.
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems
Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.
Popular Italian market set to open at vacant Corrado’s in Brick, NJ
There is something new and exciting coming to Brick, and I can't wait. Remember back in June when we thought Corrado's might open at some point, and instead, the store was evicted from the Laurel Shopping Center?. It was a shame I know, but it left a big hole in...
phl17.com
South Jersey sandwich shop mindfully sources ingredients to reduce carbon footprint one ‘crumb’ at a time
Do you ever find yourself wanting a natural, light, and clean lunch? Well you need to run – not walk— to one of Crumb’s locations. They are located in Haddonfield, Bordentown, and Medford, New Jersey. Crumb is a café that puts energy mindfulness at the forefront. “We try to minimize as much of our carbon footprint as possible,” Crumb co-owner and chef Walter Gouldsbury says.
Update: What We Hope is Coming to This New Shopping Center in Galloway, NJ
It could be one store or many stores, but whatever this structure is on West White Horse Pike in Galloway next to CVS is slowly coming together. Now, we're speculating what businesses could be moving in, and what we're secretly hoping for. Maybe YOU know what's going there? If you've...
Holiday season kickoff in Haddonfield, NJ
The kickoff to the holiday season started in Haddonfield, New Jersey on Friday night.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County hosts Winterfest
Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
therealdeal.com
Two Jersey Shore lots sell for record $21M
An unnamed businessman purchased two lots in Avalon, New Jersey, for a combined $21 million, setting a record for Seven Mile Island, PhillyVoice reported. The lots, at 163 and 165 68th Street, sold for $11.5 million and $9.5 million, respectively. The first lot is empty, while the second lot has a 4,700-square-foot home, which will be torn down in favor of a new 8,000-square foot “dream home,” the outlet reported.
70and73.com
Starbucks, retail and day care center planned for Chapel Avenue office complex in Cherry Hill.
The owner of the Commerce Center @ Cherry Hill is scheduled to go before the zoning board on Thursday for permission to build a Starbucks and retail store as well as a day care center on the nearly 13-acre site at Chapel Avenue and Haddonfield Road. Center at Cherry Hill...
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
3 people stabbed during Thanksgiving brawl at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City
Three people were stabbed or cut during a large brawl early Thanksgiving morning at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police officers responded to reports of a fight at The Pool in Harrah’s around 1:30 Thursday morning, officials said. When they arrived, the officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of the resort and immediately learned that three people had been stabbed.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0