Runnemede, NJ

Fast-food restaurant proposed for Black Horse Pike site in Runnemede

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago
RUNNEMEDE – A Popeye’s restaurant could rise on a vacant lot here.

The borough’s Joint Planning/Zoning Board on Nov. 30 is to consider a proposal for the fast-food eatery at 800-814 North Black Horse Pike.

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant, with drive-thru service, would occupy a largely paved site at the intersection with East 8th Avenue, according to a proposal filed with the borough board.

Popeyes" “Louisiana-style” menu includes fried chicken and chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other items.

The 50-year-old chain describes itself as “the world’s second largest quick service chicken concept as measured by total number of restaurants.”

Popeyes had about 3,700 owned or franchised stores at year-end 2021, according to its parent firm, Restaurant Brands International (RBI) Inc.

The Runnemede restaurant was proposed by Ali Butt, a Popeyes franchisee from Monmouth Junction, Middlesex County.

Popeyes is one of four chains affiliated with Toronto-based BBI. The parent firm also owns Burger King, Firehouse Subs and Tim Hortons coffee-and-doughnut shops.

RBI bills itself as "one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than 29,000 restaurants in 100-plus countries. The firm has annual system-wide sales of more than $35 billion

