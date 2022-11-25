ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

West Holmes buys farmland adjacent to high school; could lead to new access road

By Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
LAKEVILLE — With an eye toward the future, the West Holmes Local School District Board of Education approved the purchase of 55 acres adjacent to the high school grounds along state Routes 39 and 754 in Monroe Township.

Board member Eric Strouse recalled former West Holmes Superintendent Gary Gehm tried to procure the same property in 1997 when the new high school was being built.

"Before we built the new high school, Mr. Gehm made an effort to try and buy the land we're buying today," Strouse said. "That gave us an opportunity to put a second road off 754 into the school to relieve some of the traffic pressure in front of the school. This gives that opportunity again."

The property was purchased for $25,000 per acre, for a total of $1.377 million.

Superintendent Eric Jurkovic said the purchase is a great opportunity for the district.

"There is no general purpose for the land, but 12, 15 years down the road, if there is a need to move forward with another road access, because traffic does get a little backed up at the high school with having only one entrance," Jurkovic said. "We've talked our youth sports. We're also working with our facilities advisory committee to look into what direction we want to go to possibly build a new building."

The superintendent said, "... We've come up with a fair price for this land, and we greatly appreciate it as a school district."

Treasurer Jamie Mullet said the district received funding from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).

"We are not directly allowed to use the ESSER funding to pay for the land, but what we are allowed to do was move some things that were going to be paid for in the general fund into the ESSER fund to free up that money," Mullet said. "Over the last two years we have been able to move enough expenditures to offset the priced of the land. The beauty of this is, as a district, we set out with ESSER funding when it came to us in 2021, to address the learning loss. We've added multiple positions district-wide."

Mullet noted many districts are able to do a lot of things for years to come because of the millions of dollars from the ESSER funds. She said purchases of Chrome books and laptops, and staffing are benefitted of ESSER funds.

Career Center getting building at West Holmes

The board also approved the ground lease with the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center Board of Education for construction of career center facilities at West Holmes.

The superintendent pointed out there were two changes to the ground lease. The original lease was made for 50 years, but was changed to 20 years, and, if there is no one in the building, the school district would have the right to use that building for whatever purposes needed.

"If for some reason nobody is in building trades, then the district can use the building," Jurkovic said. "I don't foresee it going that way, but we just thought rather than have a building sit empty on our property, it would give us an opportunity to put something in it. It would be year-by-year at that point."

Perfect math scores honored

Lakeville Elementary Principal Rick Mullins commended a trio of students who received perfect scores on their math tests during the state testing from the 2021-22 school year.

Courtney Doering, fourth grade; Briella Babb-Traub, third grade; and Asher Anderson, fifth grade; were recognized.

Two Lakeville students were recognized for their entries in the Fifth Grade Farm Tour contests. Annie Snyder received second place for her entry in the FFA Poster Contest; Courtney Doering, third place, Soil and Water Conservation District essay contest.

Personnel actions

Kristina Wahl was hired as a speech language pathologist at $75 per hour for one hour per week to serve a student being educated elsewhere; Cassandra Mast was hired as a custodian.

A supplemental contract was issued to volunteer middle school boys basketball coach Darrin Yerian.

Rosemary Taggart was hired as a substitute secretary, aide and media aide, and Jennifer Jeffries and Jennifer Piatt were approved at $110 per day as substitute teachers.

The board also accepted the resignation of Aaron Reining, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 9.

