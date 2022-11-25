It's shopping season on the South Shore: Here are 20 upcoming holiday markets

QUINCY − Photo opportunities with Santa, dazzling winter decorations, festive baked goods and hundreds of shopping booths were dispersed through North Quincy High for the annual Holiday Shopping Expo, where more than 3,000 South Shore shoppers got a jump-start on stocking up for the season.

Earlier this month marked the 10th year of the expo, which has become one of the most popular early-season shopping destinations in the region. It's hosted by North Quincy High Parent Advisory Council.

"We wanted to bring small businesses together and give them an opportunity to showcase their items. People kick off the holiday season, enjoy shopping and support small South Shore businesses," Joanne Robertson, the event's organizer, said. "It's really turned into a South Shore community event."

The North Quincy High School basketball court was filled with handmade items from many local and regional businesses, as well as up-and-coming artisans. Unique Christmas ornaments and decorations, wooden crafts, quilts, jewelry, pottery, home décor, artwork and more were on display.

Robyn Blatchley, of Hingham, owner of Clare's Clothesline, brought her goods to the market for the first time.

"Handmade is so important to me. It's a really unique gift that you're not going to find anywhere else," she said.

Alison Quinn, of Quincy, was impressed by the booth run by Wags n Wigglebutts, a female-owned pet shop that sells one-of-a-kind toys and accessories.

"They have the most adorable stuff," she said. "Definitely something for all pet lovers."

While the North Quincy expo happens only once a year, fans of handmade, local gifts still have plenty of time to shop small this holiday season. Here are 20 more chances to check out a South Shore market.

Upcoming South Shore holiday markets

Quincy – Kilroy Square Holiday Market from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26 and 27; 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, in Kilroy Square, 25 Cottage Ave.

Marshfield – Wicked Women Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Marshfield Fair, 140 Main St.

Weymouth – Holiday Shop Local Marketplace from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Barrel House Z, 95 Woodrock Road.

Halifax – Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Halifax Congregational Church, 503 Plymouth St.

Quincy − White Pine Holiday Market from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Sunday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at Break Rock Brewing, 534 Victory Road.

Rockland − Rockland Winter Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at 394 Union St.

Hull −The Hull Holiday showcase from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Nantasket Beach Resort, 45 Hull Shore Drive.

Duxbury − Holiday market from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Duxbury Senior Center, 10 Mayflower St.

Quincy − Sleigh Bells Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St.

Weymouth − Weymouth High School 51st Annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Weymouth High School, 1 Wildcat Way.

Plymouth − Christmas Market Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Second Church of Plymouth, 518 State Road.

Scituate − Seaside Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way.

Hanover − 22nd Annual New England Holiday Craft Spectacular from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Starland Sportsplex, 645 Washington St.

Plymouth − Plymouth Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Plymouth Memorial Hall,83 Court St.

Weymouth − Holiday Spirit Market from 11 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Barrel House Z, 95 Woodrock Road.

Plymouth − Hometown Holiday Marketplace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Mayflower Brewing Co., 12 Resnik Road.

Quincy − Holiday Craft Fair at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Best Western Adams Inn, 29 Hancock St.

Braintree − Craft and vendor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Braintree Town Hall, 1 JFK Memorial Drive.

Marshfield − Stellwagen Holiday Shop Local Marketplace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 100 Enterprise Drive.

