Little Falls is known to celebrate with festivals, and the holiday season is no exception. For over a decade, the City of Little Falls has helped make the holidays a bit brighter with an annual celebration held on the second Saturday in December. What began as Christmas on Main Street grew into Christmas in Little Falls. Last year, things went to a new level with the inaugural Celebration of Lights in Canal Place. Sterzinar Park was lit up in classic holiday style and even included a community tree lighting with a large crowd gathered to count it down!

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO