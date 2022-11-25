ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Local Sports Results

CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP- NEWTON DEFEATED OKAW VALLEY 65-58 3RD PLACE GAME- DIETERICH DEFEATED CUMBERLAND 49-46 CHAMPIONSHIP- CASEY WESTFIELD DEFEATED NORTH CLAY 55-54 SEVENTH PLACE GAME- EFFINGHAM DEFEATED MATTOON 75-59 FIFTH PLACE GAME- ROBINSON DEFEATED RANTOUL 71-51 THIRD PLACE GAME- HIGHLAND DEFEATED ST. ANTHONY 56-44 CHAMPIONSHIP- BREESE CENTRAL DEFEATED TEUTOPOLIS 44-33 ALL...
Massac Co. Patriots win 2022 Vienna Classic ‘Turkey’ Tournament

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Massac County Patriots celebrated an undefeated championship victory in the 2022 Vienna Classic “Turkey” Tournament. According to a release from Vienna High School, Vienna, the host team, placed second in the tournament with a single upset from Massac. The All-Tournament Team included:. Isaac...
