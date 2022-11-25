Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Weekend Local Sports Results
CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP- NEWTON DEFEATED OKAW VALLEY 65-58 3RD PLACE GAME- DIETERICH DEFEATED CUMBERLAND 49-46 CHAMPIONSHIP- CASEY WESTFIELD DEFEATED NORTH CLAY 55-54 SEVENTH PLACE GAME- EFFINGHAM DEFEATED MATTOON 75-59 FIFTH PLACE GAME- ROBINSON DEFEATED RANTOUL 71-51 THIRD PLACE GAME- HIGHLAND DEFEATED ST. ANTHONY 56-44 CHAMPIONSHIP- BREESE CENTRAL DEFEATED TEUTOPOLIS 44-33 ALL...
Arkansas high school football playoff scores for state quarterfinals, semis
Here are Friday's Arkansas high school football playoff scores: Class 7A Semifinals Bryant 42, Conway 21 ...
WTAP
Williamstown defeats Doddridge County, advances to second straight Class A final
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second straight season, the Williamstown Yellowjackets defeated Doddridge County in the Class A semifinals, and have clinched a trip to Wheeling Island Stadium for the state championship game. The Jackets took down the Bulldogs 53-21, after leading only 22-13 at halftime. The Jackets outscored...
KFVS12
Massac Co. Patriots win 2022 Vienna Classic ‘Turkey’ Tournament
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Massac County Patriots celebrated an undefeated championship victory in the 2022 Vienna Classic “Turkey” Tournament. According to a release from Vienna High School, Vienna, the host team, placed second in the tournament with a single upset from Massac. The All-Tournament Team included:. Isaac...
Comments / 0