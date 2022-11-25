ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (11/25)

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
(AP Photo/Randall Benton)

The 14-4 Boston Celtics will host the 10-7 Sacramento Kings as the NBA’s two best offenses collide at TD Garden on this coming Friday evening. Both ball clubs have been winning quite frequently of late due to their blistering offensive assaults, with the Celtics now the top team in the league and the Kings currently occupying the fifth-place spot in the West, far ahead of expectations.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play in it.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) and Robert Williams III (knee) are out.

For the Kings, no recent report has been issued at the time of writing but the team had a clean bill of health on 11/20-22.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Marcus Smart
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Grant Williams
  • Al Horford

Sacramento Kings

  • De’Aaron Fox
  • Kevin Huerter
  • Keegan Murray
  • Harrison Barnes
  • Domontas Sabonis

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 11/25/22
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

