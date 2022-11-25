ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (11/28/2022)

The Indianapolis Colts face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Colts’ first Monday Night Football home game in 7.5 years. Colts QB Matt Ryan needs 11 completions to become the fifth player in league history with 5,500. Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett has thrown eight interceptions in seven games. Kickoff is set for Monday, November 28 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN.
Brian Daboll has to reach another another level to get Giants in playoffs

In hindsight, Brian Daboll told a bit of a lie in his first hours as a Giant. He hopped out of a blue pickup that January day projecting the vibe of a friendly stranger willing to deliver punch lines at his own expense. Daboll was a nice guy, everyone around the NFL agreed, and it would be interesting to see how his demeanor matched up with the pressures and demands of the job. As it turned out, the rookie wasn’t so neighborly on game day. He rebuked his starting quarterback during the season opener, ripped into a backup offensive lineman during...
Seattle Seahawks vs Las Vegas Raiders free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/27/2022)

The Seattle Seahawks and QB Geno Smith welcome Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Week 12. Seattle plays five of its final seven games at Lumen Field. Las Vegas’ seven turnovers are the fewest in the NFL. This interconference clash kicks off on Sunday, November 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
