Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The City of Dallas could Soon Ban Gas-Powered Landscaping EquipmentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Mark Cuban is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons can’t finish, lose to the Washington Commanders
Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons could’ve moved into a tie for first place in the NFC South, but they couldn’t finish off a drive against the Washington Commanders late in the game. Mariota threw an interception in the Commanders’ end zone late in the fourth quarter and...
San Francisco 49ers beat Saints 13-0, become 1st team to blank New Orleans since 2001
Three straight second-half shutouts were impressive for the San Francisco 49ers. Their prideful defense knew they were capable of even more. With physical hits, a key forced fumble and a little but of good fortune, the Niners managed to keep New Orleans off the scoreboard for an entire game. San...
Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (11/28/2022)
The Indianapolis Colts face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Colts’ first Monday Night Football home game in 7.5 years. Colts QB Matt Ryan needs 11 completions to become the fifth player in league history with 5,500. Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett has thrown eight interceptions in seven games. Kickoff is set for Monday, November 28 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN.
BetMGM bonus code for MNF: Redeem up to $1,000 in free bets for Steelers vs Colts
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With BetMGM bonus code OLBONUS, new signups can redeem first-bet insurance of up to $1,000 for the Monday night game between the Pittsburgh...
Brian Daboll has to reach another another level to get Giants in playoffs
In hindsight, Brian Daboll told a bit of a lie in his first hours as a Giant. He hopped out of a blue pickup that January day projecting the vibe of a friendly stranger willing to deliver punch lines at his own expense. Daboll was a nice guy, everyone around the NFL agreed, and it would be interesting to see how his demeanor matched up with the pressures and demands of the job. As it turned out, the rookie wasn’t so neighborly on game day. He rebuked his starting quarterback during the season opener, ripped into a backup offensive lineman during...
Bo Nix: ‘Still some football left to play’ before deciding whether to return to Oregon Ducks or remain in 2023 NFL draft
Bo Nix says he’s waiting until the end of the season to determine what his plans are for 2023. When and where Oregon’s season will end is not yet clear after its loss to Oregon State. Nix went 27 of 41 for 327 yards with two touchdowns for...
Maryland DraftKings bonus code for MNF: Bet on Colts-Steelers, get $200 free
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings has been live in Maryland for almost a week, and anyone who signs up using this DraftKings promo code will get $200...
Maryland Caesars promo code: Get $1,500 first-bet insurance for Ravens vs. Jaguars
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting is live in Maryland, and you can use Caesars promo code MYBETPICS for the choice between two generous welcome offers,...
Seattle Seahawks lose overtime heartbreaker to Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Once Josh Jacobs slipped past the last line of Seattle’s defense, all that was in front of him was open field and a place among the greatest single-game performances in NFL history. Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime for...
Seattle Seahawks vs Las Vegas Raiders free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/27/2022)
The Seattle Seahawks and QB Geno Smith welcome Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Week 12. Seattle plays five of its final seven games at Lumen Field. Las Vegas’ seven turnovers are the fewest in the NFL. This interconference clash kicks off on Sunday, November 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Sports on TV, Nov. 28-Dec. 4: World Cup, NFL, NBA, NHL, college football and basketball, and more
The following is a glance at sports on TV, including channels, radio listings and game times for local games and national sporting events for Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022. Frequent TV channel numbers are listed at the bottom of the page. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts. All times Pacific. Check...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0