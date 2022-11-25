ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Pistons shouldn’t be sellers too early in the season

The Detroit Pistons currently have the worst record in the NBA and many around the league expect them to be sellers soon. This makes sense, as they have a number of veterans that could net them assets, and since they aren’t going anywhere anyway they may as well cash in and get ready for a big overhaul next offseason, right?
Cardinals: 6 stars St. Louis should trade for this off-season

One of these trades would make the Cardinals a World Series contender. The St. Louis Cardinals’ have two of the best players in all of baseball with reigning National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt and third place finisher Nolan Arenado. In order to compete for World Series titles in today’s game, they will need to continue to add to their star talent.
NBA Joins Gamification Wave, Fanning the Flames of Loyal Followers

When Hope Tannenbaum joined the NBA in 2020, the idea of the league launching a fan rewards program was just that—an idea.  Tannenbaum had previously worked with Foot Locker and American Express’s loyalty offerings, two of many companies that rely on similar programs to boost customer retention.  “That’s why [the NBA] brought me in,” Tannenbaum said. “To really start from the white sheet of paper and figure out … how do we create a program that focuses on fans?” Loyalty programs (corporate strategies that reward customers for, well, their loyalty—or at least their dollars) have existed for hundreds of years. But they really...
