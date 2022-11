A superstar, injuries, and flawed greatness — that is the story of the 2019 NBA Draft so far. Seldom has there been a stronger consensus on the No. 1 pick than there was in the 2019 NBA Draft. That was the year of Zion Williamson. He blew minds at Duke. He expanded horizons and changed how we talked about NBA prospects. No one in college basketball has ever looked quite like that.

