Andy Dalton remains the New Orleans Saints starting QB when they visit Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. Saints RB Alvin Kamara is 104 yards shy of his sixth season in a row with 1,000. San Francisco has won the last 14 Garoppolo has started and not thrown an INT. This NFC matchup kicks off Sunday, November 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO