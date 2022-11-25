Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons can’t finish, lose to the Washington Commanders
Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons could’ve moved into a tie for first place in the NFC South, but they couldn’t finish off a drive against the Washington Commanders late in the game. Mariota threw an interception in the Commanders’ end zone late in the fourth quarter and...
San Francisco 49ers beat Saints 13-0, become 1st team to blank New Orleans since 2001
Three straight second-half shutouts were impressive for the San Francisco 49ers. Their prideful defense knew they were capable of even more. With physical hits, a key forced fumble and a little but of good fortune, the Niners managed to keep New Orleans off the scoreboard for an entire game. San...
What TV channel is 49ers vs Saints today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch San Francisco vs New Orleans online (11/27/2022)
Andy Dalton remains the New Orleans Saints starting QB when they visit Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. Saints RB Alvin Kamara is 104 yards shy of his sixth season in a row with 1,000. San Francisco has won the last 14 Garoppolo has started and not thrown an INT. This NFC matchup kicks off Sunday, November 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday. “Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill,...
Maryland DraftKings bonus code for MNF: Bet on Colts-Steelers, get $200 free
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings has been live in Maryland for almost a week, and anyone who signs up using this DraftKings promo code will get $200...
What they’re saying nationally after Oregon Ducks lose to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon lost to No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) were eliminated from playing in the Pac-12 Championship game by their loss and Washington’s win over Washington State. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally after the game:...
Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (11/28/2022)
The Indianapolis Colts face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Colts’ first Monday Night Football home game in 7.5 years. Colts QB Matt Ryan needs 11 completions to become the fifth player in league history with 5,500. Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett has thrown eight interceptions in seven games. Kickoff is set for Monday, November 28 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN.
Maryland Caesars promo code: Get $1,500 first-bet insurance for Ravens vs. Jaguars
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting is live in Maryland, and you can use Caesars promo code MYBETPICS for the choice between two generous welcome offers,...
BetMGM bonus code for MNF: Redeem up to $1,000 in free bets for Steelers vs Colts
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With BetMGM bonus code OLBONUS, new signups can redeem first-bet insurance of up to $1,000 for the Monday night game between the Pittsburgh...
In the Zone: Christian Watson talks hot stretch
(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson talks about his play on the field as of late. Packers fans are starting to see a glimpse of a star being born within Watson as he’s scored six touchdowns in the last three games. Watson also […]
Sports on TV, Nov. 28-Dec. 4: World Cup, NFL, NBA, NHL, college football and basketball, and more
The following is a glance at sports on TV, including channels, radio listings and game times for local games and national sporting events for Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022. Frequent TV channel numbers are listed at the bottom of the page. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts. All times Pacific. Check...
Former Fresno State QB Trent Dilfer expected to be next coach at UAB, sources tell ESPN
Former Fresno State quarterback Trent Dilfer is expected to become the next head football coach at UAB, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday night.
UPenn Transfer DE Jake Heimlicher Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins have earned their first transfer commit of the cycle in the form of one of the Ivy League's top pass rushers.
Louisville falls to 0-7 on season for worst start since 1940-41
Louisville lost again Tuesday, at home against Maryland, to record its worst start since the 1940-41 season.
Seattle Seahawks vs Las Vegas Raiders free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/27/2022)
The Seattle Seahawks and QB Geno Smith welcome Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Week 12. Seattle plays five of its final seven games at Lumen Field. Las Vegas’ seven turnovers are the fewest in the NFL. This interconference clash kicks off on Sunday, November 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0