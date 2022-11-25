Linda continues to worry about the consequences of missing her probation appointment, so Sharon asks Mick to tell Murray the real reason she went AWOL last week. Janine is annoyed when she learns that Mick has been with Linda again and she shares some upsetting news with him. Sonia realises that Janine is lying, but Janine stops her from telling Mick. Shirley overhears the conversation and gets suspicious.

