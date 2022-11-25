ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Fighting

Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights

Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
MMAmania.com

Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation

Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
MMAWeekly.com

Larissa Pacheco defeats Kayla Harrison to win PFL title

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) wrapped its 2022 season with the World Championship, featuring the last two fighters across six weight classes each battling for a PFL World Championship and a $1 million purse. In the night’s main event, Larissa Pacheco battled two-time PFL Women’s Lightweight champion Kayla Harrison over five thrilling rounds. Pacheco earned a razor thin unanimous decision, handing Harrison her first professional loss en route to her first Women’s Lightweight crown.
MiddleEasy

Paddy Pimblett Apologizes To Woman Via Video Doorbell After His Dog Pooped In Her Yard: ‘I Just Feel Terrible’

Paddy Pimblett humbly alerted someone that his dog took a ‘sloppy s**t’ in their yard. When ‘The Baddy’ isn’t fighting, he’s enjoying life and eating well. Pimblett’s humble personality outside the Octagon was recently shown in a video on social media. The UFC lightweight was walking his dog when he found himself in a tricky situation. He appeared on a stranger’s Ring doorbell and had this to say:
MMAWeekly.com

PFL Championships live results

On Black Friday, the Professional Fighters League hosts its end-of-the-year final event where they hand out $1 million across six weight divisions to end their 2022 season. The card takes place from the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden and also plays host to the PFL debut of Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, and two former UFC fan-favorites Aspen Ladd and Marlon Moraes.
MMAWeekly.com

Conor McGregor goes ballistic on Anthony Smith over USADA comments

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor didn’t appreciate the recent comments made by light heavyweight Anthony Smith about his USADA testing. Smith voiced concern about McGregor being out of the USADA testing pool and made some allegations about “The Notorious.”. “There’s only one reason you would do that....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coach Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev got UFC pound-for-pound ranking quickly: 'He needs to do more'

Javier Mendez thinks Islam Makhachev is the best fighter out there, but also he also thinks his student has yet to prove it. The American Kickboxing Academy coach doesn’t understand how Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) got the No. 2 ranking on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound list after his submission win over Charles Oliveira in the main event of last month’s UFC 280.
BoxingNews24.com

Who Was the best at 168 Calzaghe or Alvarez?

By Ken Hissner: In comparing former WBO, WBC, and WBA World Super Middleweight champion Joe “Pride of Wales” Calzaghe and current WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who was the best at 168?. Calzaghe was trained by his...
TEXAS STATE
MMAWeekly.com

Alexander Volkanovski launches UFC 284 ‘Double Champ Camp’ series

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will move up to the lightweight division at UFC 284 to try and win the lightweight title from Islam Makhachev. Ahead of the February 12 champion vs. champion showdown at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, “The Great” released a series to his YouTube channel titled, ‘Double Champ Camp’ where he takes viewers behind the scenes of his UFC 284 preparations.
Boxing Scene

Jose Zepeda On Third Title Shot: I Really Believe It’s Now Or Never In My Career

Jose Zepeda hopes that the third time is the championship charm Saturday night. The 140-pound contender understands, too, that it is unlikely he’ll get a fourth opportunity to fight for a world title if he doesn’t make the most of his third championship chance. Zepeda, the WBC’s number one-ranked contender in the 140-pound division, will face second-ranked Regis Prograis for the unclaimed WBC super lightweight title in an intriguing battle between powerful southpaws.
