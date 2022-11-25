Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could snap three-year UFC hiatus with title fight in Las VegasJalyn SmootLas Vegas, NV
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Related
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
'Nobody ever did this in MMA before': Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to 'take over' as coach
Khabib Nurmagomedov made himself stand out in the cage during a dominant career that saw him go undefeated and claim the UFC lightweight title. Now he’s trying to do unprecedented things as a coach. So far, so good for Nurmagomedov. The UFC Hall of Famer, who retired in October...
MMA Fighting
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
Kayla Harrison explains respect behind callouts of Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg: “You’re the best”
PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison’s chase for greatness is driving her callouts of other champions. The Judoka is set to headline PFL 10 later tonight on pay-per-view. Standing opposite Harrison will be Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight finishing streak but has already lost twice to the former Olympian by decision.
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
MMAWeekly.com
Larissa Pacheco defeats Kayla Harrison to win PFL title
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) wrapped its 2022 season with the World Championship, featuring the last two fighters across six weight classes each battling for a PFL World Championship and a $1 million purse. In the night’s main event, Larissa Pacheco battled two-time PFL Women’s Lightweight champion Kayla Harrison over five thrilling rounds. Pacheco earned a razor thin unanimous decision, handing Harrison her first professional loss en route to her first Women’s Lightweight crown.
MMAmania.com
Video: Francis Ngannou’s coach begs him to pull out of UFC 270: ‘These motherf—ers don’t give a f— about you’
Francis Ngannou has been sharing videos on YouTube for the past year detailing the slow and arduous process of rehabbing his knee. But now he’s taken things up a notch, sharing video footage leading up to his January 2022 fight against Ciryl Gane as his team tried to get him to pull out of the fight.
Paddy Pimblett Apologizes To Woman Via Video Doorbell After His Dog Pooped In Her Yard: ‘I Just Feel Terrible’
Paddy Pimblett humbly alerted someone that his dog took a ‘sloppy s**t’ in their yard. When ‘The Baddy’ isn’t fighting, he’s enjoying life and eating well. Pimblett’s humble personality outside the Octagon was recently shown in a video on social media. The UFC lightweight was walking his dog when he found himself in a tricky situation. He appeared on a stranger’s Ring doorbell and had this to say:
The Ring Magazine
On this day: Sugar Ray Leonard forces Roberto Duran to quit in infamous ‘No Mas’ fight
It was one of boxing’s darkest days, and a day that will live in infamy for those who believe in machismo as an ethos. But the talent of the winner of the fight, as well as his wit and his determination to turn the page on the biggest and most humiliating defeat of his life, still shone brighter than ever before.
MMAWeekly.com
PFL Championships live results
On Black Friday, the Professional Fighters League hosts its end-of-the-year final event where they hand out $1 million across six weight divisions to end their 2022 season. The card takes place from the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden and also plays host to the PFL debut of Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, and two former UFC fan-favorites Aspen Ladd and Marlon Moraes.
MMAWeekly.com
Conor McGregor goes ballistic on Anthony Smith over USADA comments
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor didn’t appreciate the recent comments made by light heavyweight Anthony Smith about his USADA testing. Smith voiced concern about McGregor being out of the USADA testing pool and made some allegations about “The Notorious.”. “There’s only one reason you would do that....
Coach Javier Mendez says Islam Makhachev got UFC pound-for-pound ranking quickly: 'He needs to do more'
Javier Mendez thinks Islam Makhachev is the best fighter out there, but also he also thinks his student has yet to prove it. The American Kickboxing Academy coach doesn’t understand how Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) got the No. 2 ranking on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound list after his submission win over Charles Oliveira in the main event of last month’s UFC 280.
BoxingNews24.com
Who Was the best at 168 Calzaghe or Alvarez?
By Ken Hissner: In comparing former WBO, WBC, and WBA World Super Middleweight champion Joe “Pride of Wales” Calzaghe and current WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who was the best at 168?. Calzaghe was trained by his...
MMAWeekly.com
Alexander Volkanovski launches UFC 284 ‘Double Champ Camp’ series
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will move up to the lightweight division at UFC 284 to try and win the lightweight title from Islam Makhachev. Ahead of the February 12 champion vs. champion showdown at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, “The Great” released a series to his YouTube channel titled, ‘Double Champ Camp’ where he takes viewers behind the scenes of his UFC 284 preparations.
Boxing Scene
Jose Zepeda On Third Title Shot: I Really Believe It’s Now Or Never In My Career
Jose Zepeda hopes that the third time is the championship charm Saturday night. The 140-pound contender understands, too, that it is unlikely he’ll get a fourth opportunity to fight for a world title if he doesn’t make the most of his third championship chance. Zepeda, the WBC’s number one-ranked contender in the 140-pound division, will face second-ranked Regis Prograis for the unclaimed WBC super lightweight title in an intriguing battle between powerful southpaws.
MMA Fighting
PFL World Championship 2022 results: Olivier Aubin-Mercier scores brutal one-punch knockout to finish Stevie Ray
Olivier Aubin-Mercier didn’t have a finish in the PFL until when it mattered most after he flattened Stevie Ray with a devastating one-punch knockout to claim the lightweight title for 2022 and take home the $1 million grand prize. The self-professed “Canadian Gangster” was actually down for the largest...
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC champ Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo face off at PFL World Championship event
Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo may be preparing for a fight week sooner rather than later. During Friday’s PFL World Championship event in New York City, MMA Fighting captured an impromptu staredown between the current UFC bantamweight champion, and the former 135-pound king. Check out the video of the...
UFC tonight: UFC Orlando, fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. After returning to their fighting hub of Las Vegas last week, the
Comments / 1