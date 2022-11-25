Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
cbs12.com
I-Team: Step-dad dies, Mom spirals, girl placed into Foster System
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — For the past 6 months, the CBS12 News I-Team has been talking with insiders and child rights’ advocates about Florida’s Department of Children and Families. A concerned viewer contacted us and asked us to look into cases when kids are taken from their homes, they endure abuse in the foster system, they beg to be sent back to their parents and are told 'it's not that simple.'
cbs12.com
Local cheer coach accused of having a romantic relationship with student due back in court
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In just a few hours, a former volunteer cheerleading coach from Palm Beach County will face her second hearing. Junior varsity cheer coach Kassidy Sottilare from Boynton Beach High was first arrested back in February and accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student.
cbs12.com
Austin Harrouff, Face-Eater Killer, Trial Begins
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A shocking, deeply disturbing case out of Jupiter and Tequesta is about to go to trial. The man charged with two counts of murder, accused of attacking his victims randomly, and chewing on their faces, will either get life in prison or be sent to a mental health facility.
cbs12.com
Revolving door stops after 3rd arrest in 4 months, 2 straight from seatbelt violations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two West Palm Beach detectives assigned to the Gang and Habitual Offender Suppression Team unexpectedly arrested a man who was part of the latter. In their undercover car, this past Monday night, Nov. 21, they got word of a stolen Alfa Romeo SUV...
cbs12.com
Woman accused of striking her mother, boyfriend with milk crate and while he was driving
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Drinking apparently led to a series of violent attacks and a 42-year-old woman's arrest. The arrest report said her boyfriend of two years told a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy, “Jennifer Jardin had gotten intoxicated and attacked him several times by striking him in the face with their hands, as well as using other objects such as a milk crate, to throw and beat him.”
cbs12.com
Multiple vehicle and residential burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need your help with a burglary that took place almost a month ago. It all happened in the Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park in West Palm Beach. On Oct. 29 deputies say three young men stole from multiple vehicles and residences getting...
cbs12.com
Man dies from stabbing in Martin County, deputies searching for person responsible
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A gated community was the scene of a fatal stabbing. Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday deputies were called to the "Preserve," a gated community in Hobe Sound. When they arrived, deputies say they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted...
cbs12.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Riviera Beach, deputies looking for driver
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Running a red light proved fatal on Friday. Deputies say on Nov. 25 a man ran a red light while driving north on Avenue South and Blue Heron Boulevard. When the driver made it to the intersection they collided with 40-year-old Nicholas Baccari. Baccari...
cbs12.com
Crash in Lake Worth leaves two people dead and another in critical condition
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — 2 men are dead following a crash in Lake Worth. Deputies say Jason Figueroa Jr. was driving at a high speed east on 6th Avenue S. At the same time, Pascual Pedro Juarez was driving west on 6th Avenue S. According to the...
cbs12.com
'Unwanted person in the church parking lot' leads deputies on chase, forces tough arrest
The arrest report actually called him "an unwanted person in the church parking lot." Make that, the first arrest report. His mugshot shows how he looked after medical attention. The long day — Saturday, Nov. 19 — started at about 7:30 a.m. when somebody in Wellington called the Palm Beach...
cbs12.com
Charges for 'burnouts and donuts,' ramming deputy's SUV, speeding 76 mph over the limit
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A team of sheriff's deputies "conducting an operation regarding illegal street racing" had their work cut out for them when one of the cars almost hit one of them, rammed his SUV, and led authorities on a chase. It all went down last...
cbs12.com
Winning lottery ticket sold in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix: where shopping could win you big bucks!. A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Publix on1160 W Palmetto Park Road. The prize was worth $64,847.14 and there were three winners all from the South Florida area.
cbs12.com
Warm end to the weekend, cooler start to the work-week
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another warm and muggy day, but cooler air moves in for the beginning of the upcoming week. Temperatures are mostly in the 70s this morning, but we will warm quickly to the 80s this afternoon. We will be close to record highs for the day and with the humidity it may feel closer to the low 90s.
cbs12.com
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Black Friday is the busiest shopping holiday of the year. Even amid record-high inflation rates, increased prices, and an economy still in flux. The shopping holiday is the day businesses use to hopefully get out of the red by getting their sales back...
cbs12.com
I-95 back open after Friday morning crash blocked 3 lanes
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 in Boca Raton left three lanes of the highway blocked and heavy traffic, Friday morning. The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes approaching Congress Avenue, Exit 50, and it involved a motorcyclist. PUMP PATROL: Click here...
cbs12.com
Weak cold front arrives Monday, cloudy and cool with a few showers possible
After a warm weekend across south Florida, we're tracking a cold front moving across the state for the start of the week. This weak frontal boundary will move into our area today, increasing our cloud cover and shower chance, but also cooling our temperatures for Monday afternoon. We're tracking patchy...
