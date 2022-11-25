ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
I-Team: Step-dad dies, Mom spirals, girl placed into Foster System

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — For the past 6 months, the CBS12 News I-Team has been talking with insiders and child rights’ advocates about Florida’s Department of Children and Families. A concerned viewer contacted us and asked us to look into cases when kids are taken from their homes, they endure abuse in the foster system, they beg to be sent back to their parents and are told 'it's not that simple.'
FLORIDA STATE
Austin Harrouff, Face-Eater Killer, Trial Begins

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A shocking, deeply disturbing case out of Jupiter and Tequesta is about to go to trial. The man charged with two counts of murder, accused of attacking his victims randomly, and chewing on their faces, will either get life in prison or be sent to a mental health facility.
JUPITER, FL
Woman accused of striking her mother, boyfriend with milk crate and while he was driving

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Drinking apparently led to a series of violent attacks and a 42-year-old woman's arrest. The arrest report said her boyfriend of two years told a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy, “Jennifer Jardin had gotten intoxicated and attacked him several times by striking him in the face with their hands, as well as using other objects such as a milk crate, to throw and beat him.”
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Winning lottery ticket sold in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix: where shopping could win you big bucks!. A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Publix on1160 W Palmetto Park Road. The prize was worth $64,847.14 and there were three winners all from the South Florida area.
BOCA RATON, FL
Warm end to the weekend, cooler start to the work-week

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's another warm and muggy day, but cooler air moves in for the beginning of the upcoming week. Temperatures are mostly in the 70s this morning, but we will warm quickly to the 80s this afternoon. We will be close to record highs for the day and with the humidity it may feel closer to the low 90s.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Black Friday is the busiest shopping holiday of the year. Even amid record-high inflation rates, increased prices, and an economy still in flux. The shopping holiday is the day businesses use to hopefully get out of the red by getting their sales back...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
I-95 back open after Friday morning crash blocked 3 lanes

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 in Boca Raton left three lanes of the highway blocked and heavy traffic, Friday morning. The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes approaching Congress Avenue, Exit 50, and it involved a motorcyclist. PUMP PATROL: Click here...
BOCA RATON, FL

