The best cheap electric toothbrush deals to put a smile on your face

By Spencer Hart
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvZHx_0jNBPqRX00

We won't try to tell you again that keeping a high level of dental hygiene is important. We also won't keep on going on about how brushing your teeth twice a day for at least 2 minutes should be part of your daily routine. You know all this by now.

You might also know that using an electric toothbrush removes twice as much plaque as using a manual one. Agreed, electric toothbrushes might be more expensive than your average Wilko toothbrush, but they are also far better for your teeth and your gums.

And getting a new electric toothbrush has just got cheaper thanks to Black Friday : just check out these amazing Amazon electric toothbrush deals below. We went through all the deals to select the 10 best electric toothbrush deals for you.

The best electric toothbrush deals on Amazon right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xq07n_0jNBPqRX00

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush: was £219.99 , now £64.99 at Amazon (save £155)
The Smart 6 electric toothbrush connects with the Oral-B app on your phone and guides you with real-time feedback to brush better. The toothbrush helps you protect your delicate gums with the proprietary pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUsfd_0jNBPqRX00

Philips Sonicare Series 7900: was £249.99 , now £89.99 at Amazon (save £160)
Featuring built-in smart sensors that let you know when you're using too much pressure, the Series 7900 will give you a personalised Progress Report that helps you stay on track. Plus, with Clean, White+, Gum Health, and Deep Clean+ modes, it'll take care of your brushing needs. Philips Sonicare toothbrush smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRprR_0jNBPqRX00

Oral-B Pro 3: was £89.99 , now £38.95 at Amazon (save £51)
This Pro 3 may be super affordable, but it still includes all of the tech you need for a good clean. That means if you brush too hard, the brush will signal it visually, stop pulsation and reduce speed to protect your gums, and the timer will tell you how long to brush for. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBzKf_0jNBPqRX00

Oral-B iO4: was £240 , now £85 at Amazon (save £155)
The entry-level model in the Oral-B iO range - this still features the iO magnetic motors but misses out on some of the more advanced stuff, such as a display. Is that really necessary though? You still get four brushing modes, timer, pressure sensor, and a great clean. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbKK4_0jNBPqRX00

Oral-B iO7: was £399.99 , now £125 at Amazon (save £274)
With the Oral-B iO range you'll get an excellent clean thanks to the brand's new iO technology. It combines the unique round brush head from Oral-B with gentle micro-vibrations for a fresh, clean mouthfeel. The futuristic display signals vital information: including brushing modes and head replacement reminders. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IoDh_0jNBPqRX00

Philips One Rechargeable Toothbrush: was £39.99 , now £29.99 at Amazon (save £10)
The Philips One is a rechargeable electric toothbrush with 13,000 micro-vibrations that help to polish and clean your teeth. It's perfect for travel, with a colour-matched case and up to 30 days of straight brushing on a single charge (USB-C cable not included). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ai9IM_0jNBPqRX00

Oral-B iO10: was £799.99 , now £349.99 at Amazon (save £450)
This is without doubt the most extreme (and expensive) toothbrush ever made. Costing an insane £799.99, but reduced to £349.99 for Black Friday, you get the revolutionary magnetic iO technology and a smart charger that guides you through brushing. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sojos_0jNBPqRX00

Oral-B iO8: was £449.99 , now £164.61 at Amazon (save £285)
A very premium electric toothbrush at a greatly reduced price - the Oral-B iO8 is a great buy this Black Friday. It combines the unique round brush head from Oral-B with gentle micro-vibrations for a fresh, clean mouthfeel. It also has an interactive colour display. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IePe1_0jNBPqRX00

Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush: was £49.99 , now £20.99 at Amazon (save £29)
Oral-B Junior 6+ electric rechargeable toothbrushes come in fun colours that can help to motivate your children to brush and give them a lifetime of healthy habits. This kid's toothbrush features extra-soft bristles that are clinically proven to be gentle on children’s teeth and gums, whilst removing more plaque than a manual toothbrush. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eocdN_0jNBPqRX00

Oclean Air 2: was £42.99 , now £34.35 at Amazon (save £8)
The Oclean Air 2 is driven by 20,000Hz Ultrasonic Signal technology, that's quiet and efficient. It features three-dimensional bristles to better fit your mouth, offering an effective cleaning effect compares to the brand's ordinary bristles. View Deal

