ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

Kings Island’s WinterFest returns today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvVqw_0jNBOX7R00

MASON — WinterFest is making its return to Kings Island this evening, Friday, November 25.

Kings Island has transformed into a winter wonderland with over 5 million lights spread throughout the park, according to a park spokesperson.

>>Dayton Holiday Festival celebrates 50 years with Grande Illumination

The park will open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. today.

According to a release, WinterFest will feature ice skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower turned into a magical Christmas tree, more than 5 million lights, 20 riders, and 19 live shows.

The Winter Wonderland Parade is said to return this year.

>>Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill returns

WinterFest will be open on select nights in November and December.

More information can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill set to open today

CLIFTON — For the 34th season, the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will be lit and open for the holiday season. Clifton Mill will open at 5:00 p.m. today. Lights will be on from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. “You know we add something new every year,” said Anthony...
CLIFTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati's Shillito Elves make debut at The Foundry

CINCINNATI — They’re back! One of Cincinnati’s most beloved traditions is set to return for another year of holiday magic, The Shillito’s Elves. The Elves returned Friday, Nov. 25 on Fifth Street at The Foundry, located across from Fountain Square. They will be animated from 11...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

9 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Nov. 25-27)

If you're in town for the weekend after the big dinner and need to get out of the house, there's still plenty to do in Cincinnati post-turkey day. Maybe you need to immediately shift into holiday season-mode to maintain proper dopamine levels, so look no further for Things To Do in Cincinnati Nov. 25-27. As always, check out CityBeat's event calendar for a look at more fun and enriching things to do in the Queen City every day of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season

COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
COVINGTON, KY
dayton.com

Second book of mystery series set in Dayton sizzles

Tom Harley Campbell has released the second novel in his mystery series set in Dayton, which features the now former police detective John Burke. In the initial book, “Satan’s Choir,” Burke was the head of homicide investigations for the Dayton Police Department when he solved what became his last case prior to retiring.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

10 new food, drink spots to check out this weekend in Dayton

Several new restaurants, breweries and pop-up food spots have opened in downtown Dayton since last year’s Dayton Holiday Festival. This year’s festivities mark the 50th year of the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights and will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. today.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland family welcomes strangers to Thanksgiving dinner

LOVELAND, Ohio — A local family dished out a side of friendship after they invited a family from Texas with nowhere to go to their home in Loveland. New to the Greater Cincinnati area and thousands of miles away from her hometown of Houston, Texas, Lela Pickett and her three-year-old daughter Alya did not want to be alone for the holiday.
LOVELAND, OH
wyso.org

The River Speaks: A Family Affair

Adam and Mary Panstingel have been raising their children on the Little Miami River in Bellbrook. They have three sons—Harrison, Sebastian, and Maverick—who are between the ages of 8 and 16. They shared their river stories with Heather Fickie of the Little Miami Watershed Network. Heather Fickie: What...
BELLBROOK, OH
WHIO Dayton

Travelers hitting roads after Thanksgiving holiday weekend

MONROE — Travelers across the country are heading home Sunday from their Thanksgiving trips. >>Traveling for Thanksgiving? AAA weighs in on when’s the best time. Sunday afternoon and early evening are among the worst times for drivers to be traveling during the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to AAA. This worst time is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.
MONROE, OH
Fox 19

Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
GERMANTOWN, OH
dayton.com

Simplicity Studios plans to make Miamisburg debut next month

A new Miamisburg business will offer a variety of options for hair, nails, makeup, eyelashes and more. Angel Marie Evans, 22, of Dayton, plans to open Simplicity Studios at 714 N. Heincke Road in Miamisburg in early December. “I’m offering a space for young women or men to come in,...
MIAMISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy