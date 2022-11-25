Kings Island’s WinterFest returns today

MASON — WinterFest is making its return to Kings Island this evening, Friday, November 25.

Kings Island has transformed into a winter wonderland with over 5 million lights spread throughout the park, according to a park spokesperson.

The park will open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. today.

According to a release, WinterFest will feature ice skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower turned into a magical Christmas tree, more than 5 million lights, 20 riders, and 19 live shows.

The Winter Wonderland Parade is said to return this year.

WinterFest will be open on select nights in November and December.

