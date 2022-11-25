Read full article on original website
Related
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:03 p.m. EST
NASA's Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's Orion capsule is now circling the moon in an orbit stretching tens of thousands of miles. The capsule and its three test dummies entered lunar orbit Friday, more than a week after launching on the test flight. It will remain in this broad but stable orbit for nearly a week, before heading home. As of Friday, the capsule was 238,000 miles from Earth and is expected to reach a maximum distance of almost 270,000 miles in a few days. NASA considers this a dress rehearsal for the next moon flyby in 2024, with astronauts. A lunar landing by astronauts could follow as soon as 2025.
The EU wants to cap Russian oil around $65 a barrel, but Ukraine President Zelenskyy is pushing for it to be as low as $30
"We would like the sanctions to be very effective in this fight, so that the limit is at the level of $30-$40, so Russia feels them," Zelenskyy said.
Arm Ukraine to fight drones from the air
Ukrainian troops shifted the war’s momentum this fall with their successful counteroffensive in the country’s north and south. However, the liberation of Kharkiv, Kherson and other cities may prove pyrrhic victories if Ukraine’s military and its Western supporters cannot counter Russia’s drones, which are devastating Ukraine’s utility infrastructure on the eve of winter. After recent…
U.S. Soccer sparks controversy by scrubbing emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. Iran’s government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag. The USSF decision added yet-another political […]
Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for more Russian airstrikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday told his country to prepare for another wave of Russian missile strikes as citizens struggle with widespread power outages and a lack of heat in the aftermath of last week’s attacks. Zelensky said the “terrorists are preparing new strikes” and would continue to...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine says 329 children are missing since start of invasion while 12,034 have been deported to Russia
Unverified figures from Ukraine prosecutor general also says 440 children have been killed as a result of Russia’s invasion
‘I Caught Lightning in a Bottle. I Will Be One of the Last People to Leave Twitter.’
From news media to message-testing to adversary-monitoring, the platform has changed Washington. It won't be easy to go back.
This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore
It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.Anyone...
governing.com
Upheaval at Twitter Worries Government Agency Users
Government agencies that have become accustomed to using Twitter as a communication tool have watched the platform undergo tumultuous changes under its new leadership. The situation has been fast-changing. A move away from previous verification methods and the launch of Twitter Blue, since put on hold, raised impersonation and misinformation risks. Early staff resignations also reportedly saw the company’s chief privacy officer, CISO and chief compliance officer exit, per The Verge. The flood of employees leaving late last week also included “half the trust and safety policy team, including a majority of those who work on spotting misinformation, spam, fake accounts and impersonation” an employee told The Washington Post.
Comments / 0