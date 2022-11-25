The death has been reported, after a long illness, of the outstanding Austrian soprano Gabriele Lechner. Born in Vienna, Lechner was given her 1986 Vienna Opera breakthrough by Claudio Abbado in Un Ballo in Maschera. She went on to perform at major European festivals and houses. In 2004, she took up a professorship at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.

