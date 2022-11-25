Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
International Opera Awards Ceremony 2022 Live
Crowned ‘Opera Company of the Year’ in 2021, Teatro Real is host of the 2022 International Opera Awards ceremony. Live from Madrid, Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, streams the complete ceremony featuring an exciting array of categories including: Best Conductor, Designer, Digital Opera, Director, Equal Opportunities & Impact, Female Singer, Festival, Male Singer, New Production, Readers’ Award, Recording (Complete Opera), Recording (Solo Recital), Rediscovered Work, Rising Talent, Sustainability and World Premiere.
Slipped Disc
Fidelio gets booed in Berlin
A new production of Beethoven’s opera by a rising local director David Hermann was loudly booed on Friday night. Hermann apparerently had Leonore shoot one of the prisoners, and then forgets to open the dungeons in the finale. The jailer Rocco is dressed wierdly in the orange garb of a Guantanamo detainee.
Slipped Disc
A leading Viennese soprano has died at 61
The death has been reported, after a long illness, of the outstanding Austrian soprano Gabriele Lechner. Born in Vienna, Lechner was given her 1986 Vienna Opera breakthrough by Claudio Abbado in Un Ballo in Maschera. She went on to perform at major European festivals and houses. In 2004, she took up a professorship at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.
