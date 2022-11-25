Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, open container in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A man is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle in Byram Township, according to police. On Nov. 27, an officers observed a vehicle traveling on Route 206 that failed to keep...
Driver killed crossing Garden State Parkway following accident, police say
A motorist was struck and killed on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday morning after he exited his vehicle following a crash, NJ State Police said. Mark Terpak, 60, of Little Falls, was driving south near milepost 144 in Irvington in a Chevrolet Corvette around 1:35 a.m. Saturday. Terpak was involved in a single-car crash that disabled the Corvette and brought it to a stop in the middle lane, state police said.
Man Jumps 30 Feet Into Neshaminy Creek After Five-Car Crash On I-95: Report
A man was conscious and alert after jumping 30 feet off I-95 into a creek below following a five-car crash early Saturday, Nov. 26 in Bucks County, Levittown Now reports. The initial call at 5:18 a.m. said one person had been ejected in the northbound crash at the Bensalem and Bristol Township border, responders soon learned that victim was a jumper into Neshaminy Creek, the outlet said citing Newportville Fire Company Chief John Doster.
wrnjradio.com
Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
One injured after crash causes ejection from vehicle
UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an East Stroudsburg man was seriously injured early Thursday morning after a crash ejected him from the vehicle. According to the crash report, on Thursday around 12:45 a.m., 28-year-old, Derrian Metzinger, of East Stroudsburg was driving south on Hunlock Harveyville Road when the vehicle veered […]
Early morning fire destroys Hopewell Township house
A Madison Avenue house was destroyed by an early morning fire, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. A neighbor reported smoke in the area and police were dispatched to investigate it at 1:33 a.m. Nov. 25. When police officers arrived, they found the house fully involved in flames. The house was unoccupied.
Fire captain hospitalized after being struck by food can at homeless encampment
A Newark fire captain was hospitalized on Sunday after being struck by a food can while responding to a blaze at a homeless encampment in the city. The captain had responded to the fire around 11 a.m. under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, city officials said in a statement.
Police: DWI Driver Plows Into Elmwood Park Garages, Garden Apartments Temporarily Evacuated
A portion of an Elmwood Park garden apartment complex was temporarily evacuated after a vehicle driven by a drunk motorist slammed into a row of garages Friday afternoon. The 2013 BMW wagon slammed into the garages at the Elmwood Terrace Apartments, causing substantial front-end damage to the vehicle as well as damage to the garages, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver injured when her car crashes into house
RIFTON – A 31-year-old Ellenville woman whose 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan crashed into a house in on Route 213 in Rifton had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and EMS personnel, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver, identified as Olivia Escalara, was transported to...
Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV
A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
New Hyde Park man killed in Wantagh State Parkway crash
State police say it happened just before 9 p.m. Gaetano Decrescenzo, of New Hyde Park, was driving southbound near Exit 4 in Hempstead.
1 hurt in shooting at Allentown nightclub, police say
A man was hurt in a shooting reported at an Allentown nightclub early Sunday morning in what city police are calling “an isolated incident.”. Authorities say there is no threat to the community but are seeking tips. Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the VIP Room Lounge at 343 W. Hamilton St., according to a department news release.
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue Queens
After a bicyclist was fatally struck and dragged in a hit-and-run collision with a tractor-trailer vehicle on Thursday in Queens, the NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the incident.
13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two saved when Thanksgiving fire rips through their home
SPARROWBUSH – A Sparrowbush couple was rescued from their home on Thanksgiving Day as a second alarm structure fire tore through their 20 Greenwood Drive mobile home located off of Route 42. Neighbors who provided initial assistance and response said they saw smoke coming from the eves and immediately...
Car snaps utility pole in crash on Hylan Boulevard; one person taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car slammed into a utility pole on a winding section of Hylan Boulevard in Oakwood on Friday afternoon. EMS responded to call of a motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of 3078 Hylan Blvd. at approximately 12:26 p.m., according to a spokesman for the FDNY.
11-car crash in Bear Creek Twp. sent 3 to hospital
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, November 13, rain turned into sleet on the PA Turnpike causing a chain reaction crash involving eleven cars that sent three people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13, around 12:58 p.m., eleven cars were traveling along the PA Turnpike northbound at […]
Home Heavily Damaged After Fire Breaks Out In Blauvelt
A house was heavily damaged after an overnight fire in the Hudson Valley. The blaze broke out at around 8:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 in Rockland County, at Regina Court in the hamlet of Blauvelt. Emergency responders found the house to be fully involved in flames upon arriving at the...
Man reported missing out of Lackawanna County
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County. According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township. No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police […]
N.J. teen ditched stolen car, hid in dumpster after high-speed chase, cops say
An 18-year-old man driving a stolen car was arrested Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit on two North Jersey highways, authorities said. The teenager ditched the still-moving vehicle on Route 17 and fled on foot, hiding in a dumpster until police located him, police said. Sergio Pierce, of Newark, was...
