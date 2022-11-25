ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships

For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

College Scholarships awarded during Bayou Classic weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus celebrated its 45th anniversary by awarding 11 scholarships to students from Southern University and Grambling State University. Presidents of both schools were on hand at the LLBC's 37th Annual Bayou Classic Scholarship Jazz Brunch, along with Governor John Bel Edwards. "We're...
GRAMBLING, LA
brproud.com

GAME BLOG: SU Jags beat GSU Tigers at 49th Annual Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic returns to the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for its 49th year Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. The Southern University A&M Jaguars (6-4) take on the Grambling State University Tigers (3-7) for the historic matchup. Where to watch the game:. TV:...
GRAMBLING, LA
WDSU

Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands is back

NEW ORLEANS — Battle of the Bands is back. During Bayou Classic weekend, Southern University’s Human Jukebox faces off against Grambling State to see who has the best band in the land. Demone Bush believes the rivalry between the two Historically Black Colleges and Universities has always been...
GRAMBLING, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

magnoliareporter.com

